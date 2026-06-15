Serta® Unveils New Skechers® Collection, Powered by Serta® Innovation, at July Las Vegas Market

Coupling Skechers' expertise in lifestyle comfort and broad consumer appeal with Serta's sleep technology and mattress design leadership to deliver a collection bridging daytime activity and nighttime recovery

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Serta® today announced the debut of its all-new Skechers® Collection, powered by Serta® innovation, developed in partnership with Skechers U.S.A, a global lifestyle brand known for engineering comfort into every step.

The co-branded collection will be officially introduced at the 2026 July Las Vegas Furniture Market.

The Skechers® Collection, powered by Serta Innovation, combines Skechers' expertise in lifestyle comfort and broad consumer appeal with Serta's decades of leadership in sleep technology and mattress design. Together, the two brands are delivering a differentiated offering that bridges the connection between daytime activity and nighttime recovery—bringing performance-driven comfort from day to night.

"This launch represents a powerful intersection of two category leaders," said Dominick Azevedo, Chief Sales Officer of Serta Simmons Bedding. "Skechers has built an extraordinary reputation for delivering comfort at scale, and we're excited to bring that same trusted experience into the mattress category. Retailers will benefit from the immediate brand recognition and consumer demand that Skechers commands."

The new line brings the globally recognized comfort, innovation, and style of Skechers footwear into the bedroom, translating signature shoe technologies into a premium sleep experience. Designed to deliver superior comfort and support, the Skechers Collection, powered by Serta innovation incorporates three hallmark features inspired by the brand's most popular footwear innovations:

CozyFit™ for adaptive, body-conforming comfort

for adaptive, body-conforming comfort Max Cushioning® for enhanced pressure relief and plush support

for enhanced pressure relief and plush support Arch Fit® for targeted alignment and ergonomic stability

With a focus on quality, comfort, performance, and value, the Skechers mattress collection is built to appeal to a broad range of consumers seeking better sleep as part of an active, modern lifestyle. The collection will be available at accessible premium price points with estimated Queen prices ranging from $699 to $1,399, positioning it as a compelling option for consumers seeking both performance and brand-driven design.

"We are thrilled to extend the Skechers brand into the sleep category with a partner that shares our commitment to comfort and innovation," said Steve Mandel, Vice President, Global Brand Licensing, Skechers USA. "Serta brings deep category expertise and a strong retail footprint, making them an ideal partner to translate our comfort technologies into a compelling mattress offering."

The Skechers mattress collection will be showcased across the hall from the Serta showroom during the July Las Vegas Furniture Market, with retail availability to follow through select partners nationwide.

"This partnership represents a natural extension of both brands," said Tim Oakhill, Chief Marketing Officer of Serta Simmons Bedding. "Skechers has built a global reputation on comfort and accessibility, and Serta brings deep credibility in sleep innovation. By leveraging well-known technologies like Arch Fit and Max Cushioning, we're giving consumers a clear and credible reason to choose this brand—comfort they already know, now reimagined for better sleep."

The Skechers Mattress Collection represents a significant step in Serta's ongoing strategy to expand its portfolio through strategic partnerships that drive incremental growth, reach new audiences, and reinforce its leadership in the comfort category.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands such as Serta®, which has five other independent licensees, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Beauty Sleep®. For more information about SSB and its brands, visit https://sertasimmons.com.

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company® based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and approximately 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contacts:

Jamie Wallis

Serta Simmons Bedding

[email protected]

Jennifer Clay

SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Serta Simmons Bedding