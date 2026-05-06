Serta Simmons Bedding Products Selected As Good Housekeeping 2026 Bedding Award Winners

"This recognition from Good Housekeeping reflects the power of our portfolio and the relentless innovation driving every one of our brands," said Tim Oakhill, Chief Marketing Officer, Serta Simmons Bedding. "We're committed to creating sleep experiences that deliver on both comfort and performance—and these accolades are proof that we're succeeding."

The fiber scientists at the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab tested hundreds of bedding products to find Good Housekeeping's 2026 Bedding Award winners with Serta Simmons Bedding products earning recognition in the following categories:

The Serta iSeries NXG Hybrid Mattress was named "Best Flexible Support" within the Mattress category, recognized for its innovative design and well-rounded sleep benefits. Engineered to provide a series of benefits consumers are looking for, including immediate cooling, instant pressure relief, and ideal support, the mattress helps create an optimal environment for deeper, more restorative sleep. Testers liked how the mattress adapted to their bodies, noting "I tend to fall sleep faster on this mattress and do not wake up as much during the night," and that "it conformed to my body much faster and it's much more cooling than my previous mattress."

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress was named "Best Firm Foam" within the Mattress category, recognized for its balance of innovation and value. Crafted with open-celled T&N Flex™ and T&N Adaptive® foams that are more breathable than traditional foam, the mattress delivers exceptional cooling, responsive comfort, and bounce-back support for a refreshing sleep experience. A Good Housekeeping analyst described this mattress as "a solid and reliable choice."

The Beautyrest® Deluxe Down Alternative Pillow was named "Best Fluffy & Allergy-Friendly" within the Pillow category, recognized for its blend of luxury and innovation. Designed with a breathable knit cover that promotes airflow, the pillow helps minimize overheating for a more comfortable night's sleep. Its InfiniCool® Technology provides a cool-to-the-touch surface that helps draw excess heat away from the head and neck. Meanwhile, a premium fiber-blend fill offers responsive support that cradles the head and neck without losing its shape. A removable cover adds both comfort and convenience, making it a thoughtful addition to any sleep routine - a sentiment shared by GH analysts, saying "this pillow aced every one of our in-Lab tests: It maintained its shape after pressure tests, washed beautifully, and fit nicely in a standard-sized pillowcase. Testers liked that the pillow offered ample neck support."

Using specialized equipment, the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab conducted evaluations to assess factors including fabric strength, pilling resistance, shrinkage after laundering, and more. Lab experts enlisted more than 800 sleep testers who conducted home tests, giving feedback on comfort, support, ease of use, and sleep quality. Judges focused on attributes including quality, innovation, convenience, value, style, and sustainability to choose the 2026 Bedding Award winners.

"Our team rigorously evaluates each product to ensure it meets our high standards for performance, quality, and innovation," said Emma Seymour, Associate Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab. "These standout products from Serta Simmons Bedding impressed both our Lab analysts and consumer testers for their comfort, thoughtful design, and overall value."

For more information on the Serta, Beautyrest and Tuft & Needle brands and products, visit https://sertasimmons.com/brands/.

About Serta Simmons Bedding

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (SSB) is one of the leading global sleep companies. With a 150-year heritage in delivering industry-leading sleep solutions and a mission to help people sleep better so they can live healthier lives, the company is headquartered in Doraville, GA, and owns top brands including Serta®, Beautyrest®, Tuft & Needle® and Simmons®.

For more information, visit sertasimmons.com.

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