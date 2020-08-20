Serva Group Expands Well Service Pump Product and Service Offering with the Acquisition of ValTek Industries

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serva Group ("Serva") announces today the acquisition of ValTek Industries ("ValTek"), a Permian-based manufacturer of hydraulic fracturing pumps and pump parts, including high pressure pumps, fluid ends, power ends, and expendable parts such as valves and seats for the oil and gas industry. ValTek also provides fleet service and maintenance through its manufacturing and service facilities in Odessa, TX.

Shane Hamilton, ValTek Chief Executive Officer, commented, "ValTek's legacy high-pressure pump line is not only the perfect compliment to Serva's already industry-leading smaller horsepower pump offering but their experience in service and other well servicing equipment will provide an unparalleled value in the market."

Alex Menkhaus, President of Serva, will manage ValTek and Serva's combined operations. "This combination is a great outcome for employees and most importantly, our customers. ValTek rounds out Serva's already strong line of well servicing pumps and allows us to leverage the company's leading manufacturing and service capabilities and expertise with a presence closer to our customers in the heart of the oil and gas industry. We look forward to building on the ValTek legacy while continuing the strong customer relationships the team has built," said Menkhaus.

ABOUT SERVA GROUP

Serva, a leading manufacturer of high-quality well-servicing equipment, pumps, controls, downhole tools and engineered solutions to the global oil and gas market has locations across North America, as well as a strong presence in the International market. www.servagroup.com

ABOUT VALTEK INDUSTRIES

ValTek is a manufacturer of high pressure hydraulic fracturing pumps, parts and pump accessories. ValTek also provides frac fleet service and frac pump testing in the Permian Basin. ValTek was founded in 1979 and is based in Odessa, Texas. www.valtekind.com

Simmons Energy | A Division of Piper Sandler® served as the exclusive financial advisor to ValTek

