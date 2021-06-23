Servadus Named Qualified Security Accessor (QSA) Company by the PCI Security Standards Council

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servadus Consulting, a premier cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm, today announced the company's certification by the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Security Standards Council as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). This certification authorizes Servadus to conduct the security assessments necessary to validate industry members' compliance with the PCI Data Security Standard.

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global organization that maintains, evolves and promotes PCI standards for the safety of cardholder data worldwide. The council serves merchants of all sizes, financial institutions, point-of-sale vendors, and hardware and software developers who create and operate the global infrastructure for processing payments.

Servadus provides a premier set of services for establishing a continuous security program with easy-to-understand processes that document the use of sensitive and private data allowing clients to demonstrate security to various internal and external stakeholders. Servadus provides tools that support the PCI Data Security Standards (DSS) and Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and Customer Security Programme (CSP) in order to equip clients with multiple options for implementing, managing and continuously validating the state of security and risks associated with emerging threats.

As a QSA company, Servadus can now consult clients more effectively by helping companies understand and implement standards for security policies, technologies and ongoing processes that protect their payment systems from breaches and theft of cardholder data; as well as help vendors understand and implement standards for creating secure payment solutions.

"Companies across the globe are on high alert as breaches become more and more prevalent due to the competitive nature between hackers and their ability to capture and hijack data, resulting in high, easy payouts from ransomware. Now, more than ever, these organizations are looking to professionals to ensure their systems are safe and their customers are protected," says Ron Tosto, founder and CEO, Servadus. "As a QSA company, Servadus is able to guide clients in the right direction, ensuring they are following the best practices when it comes to securing electronic payments, and securing the trust of their customers."

For more information about Servadus, please visit https://www.servadus.com

For more information about the PCI Security Standards Council, please visit https://www.pcisecuritystandards.org

About Servadus

Servadus is the leader in cybersecurity and compliance consulting, providing a premier set of services for establishing a continuous security program with easy-to-understand processes. Servadus' mission is to provide support for a wholistic approach in information operations management and security from small businesses to global enterprises. Servadus' processes and team are keen on the needs to obtain, maintain and demonstrate Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards and utilize a four-step process: pre-assessment, assessment, dashboards and status, and deliverables.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches.

