Servadus to Provide its Assessment Services to SWIFT Customers

SAN FRANSISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Servadus Consulting, a premier cybersecurity and compliance consulting firm, today announced the company's listing as a registered provider on the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication's (SWIFT) Customer Security Programme (CSP) Assessment Providers directory to offer its support related to assessment services.

SWIFT's CSP Assessment Providers directory provides a list of companies that can help financial institutions ensure their defenses against cyberattacks are up-to-date, practical and effective, to protect the integrity of the wider financial network. With solid attestation and compliance rates, the CSP reflects a community of highly engaged users committed to stopping cyber-attacks in their tracks.

Servadus has cybersecurity services experience and credentials, strategic focus on cybersecurity services, holds an outstanding reputation and embodies a strong commitment to customers in the financial industry.

In addition to meeting SWIFTS' experience and industry qualifications, all Servadus' staff completed SWIFT's "CSP Curriculum" training, which verified each member of the company's understanding and knowledge of CSP.

"Financial institutions are one of the most sought-after industries when it comes to cyber-attacks. It's important that these companies work with firms that have the relevant expertise in providing assessment services to ensure their systems are safe and their customers are protected." says Ron Tosto, founder and CEO, Servadus. "By providing CSP assessment support, Servadus is happy to offer its services to financial institutions, and we look forward to leading them in the best way possible to help strengthen their cyber defenses."

"Put simply, SWIFT is the backbone of wire transfers," Tosto adds. "Organizations that send and receive wire transfers use SWIFT to coordinate the movement of large sums of money in the U.S. and around the world, and helping each SWIFT customer' to protect their SWIFT environment is essential to a good – and safe – global economy."

About Servadus

Servadus is the cybersecurity and compliance consulting leader, providing a premier set of services for establishing a continuous security program with easy-to-understand processes. Servadus' mission is to support a holistic approach in information operations management and security from small businesses to global enterprises. Servadus' support includes the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Data Security Standards (DSS) and SWIFT Customer Security Programme (CSP) to equip clients with multiple options for implementing, managing and continuously validating the state of security and risks associated with emerging threats.

About SWIFT

SWIFT is a global member-owned cooperative and the world's leading provider of secure financial messaging services. SWIFT provides their community with a platform for messaging and standards for communicating and offers products and services to facilitate access and integration, identification, analysis and regulatory compliance.

