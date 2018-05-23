Servcorp Launches Innovative Global Co-Working Template in the UAE

Full scale refurbishment of its serviced offices to a new co-working template is part of Servcorp's USD 16 million investment into enhancing its workspace solutions around the world

Companies can achieve at least a 50% reduction on its capital expenditure in office infrastructure by choosing workspace solutions

Servcorp's co-working spaces offer the ability to collaborate among like-minded professionals in a prestigious office environment and also have access to private offices fully equipped with international-best IT infrastructure, services and amenities

Servcorp Limited ("Servcorp"), a global provider of serviced offices, virtual offices and co-working has launched an innovative new co-working space at Emirates Towers. The co-working space has been designed to deliver a collaborative office ecosystem, suited to the full gamut of business types from entrepreneurs and start-ups to large corporates. The move follows Servcorp's USD 16 million investment to enhance its workspace solutions around the world, which will see the new co-working template offer rolled out across its global network.

Taine Moufarrige, Executive Director at Servcorp, said:

"The global workspace solutions segment has grown significantly in recent years as the changing dynamics in commercial property market have shifted a lot of focus towards flexible and shared workspaces. Co-working is playing a big part in this change. We have made a large investment into innovating in this space and the response from our business audience has been very positive."

Companies can achieve at least a 50% reduction on capital expenditure in office infrastructure from co-workspace solutions. For new entrants to an emerging market such as the MENA region, the flexibility of a workspace solution is an advantage.

"We have designed an impeccable template for co-working spaces that we are rolling out globally. The co-working space model has an open-plan layout along with private meeting rooms encouraging a collaborative work style whilst allowing our clients the option to work privately in closed offices. Its modern look and feel and comfortable atmosphere offers a high-level of sophistication, security, service, and office amenities. Our clients want somewhere to sit and work comfortably with a nice cup of coffee without the worries of an 'open' internet service and the hassle of independently managing their workspace without proper support and service provision," Moufarrige continued.

Servcorp's workspace platform provides secure IT infrastructure to its clients. Hot desk telephones are automatically assigned the company's landline number, and users of the space have access to printers, copiers, and scanners enabled from any desk. A secretarial team and receptionist are on-hand to assist along with a globally led, locally-based IT department that are available on demand. The space comes equipped with lockers for personal equipment, cable-less connection for laptops to TV screens, and many design features to accommodate every individual client.

All Servcorp users can also reach out to the company's network of 40,000 international clients through its exclusive business network 'The Community'. A large qualified business audience of potential clients and partners can exchange information and share expertise while also benefitting from educational and business-focused forums providing complementary training, relevant market updates, and insights.

"It's the Servcorp workspace platform developed over our four decades of existence that differentiates what we do in the shared workspace market and gives our clients the tools they need to drive their businesses forward whether it be here in the UAE or in any of our locations worldwide. Servcorp's sole focus is to help our client's businesses succeed. We do this by providing them with the right environment options in which to work, enhanced now by our co-working spaces, together with the business infrastructure and support they need to execute their business plans successfully. You can come in, sit down and get to work," Moufarrige concluded.

About Servcorp

Founded in Australia in 1978 by Alf Moufarrige, Servcorp has grown from a quarter-floor in Sydney's MLC Centre into a global brand employing 850 staff, servicing 40,000 members in 54 cities across 23 countries. With a 40-year track record, the business is widely regarded as both a pioneer and innovator in serviced offices, shared workspaces and co-working environments.

Servcorp provides members with access to premium addresses in the world's major cities, cutting-edge IT technology solutions and excellent services. The Company's core products are Serviced Offices, Virtual Offices and Co-Working spaces. These products are all supported by a proprietary IT infrastructure that includes global call forwarding, high-speed internet, dedicated receptionist services and 24/7 voicemail to email. Servcorp Membership provides global access to meeting rooms, day offices, co-working lounges, bilingual secretaries and connectivity with 40,000 community members.

The Company is currently focused on growing its co-working offer, with new designs and fit-outs for workspaces supported by sophisticated online and digital services. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange since 1999 (ASX: SRV), Servcorp continues to give entrepreneurs and larger corporates access to the resources of a big business without the fixed liabilities.

The Servcorp group has been on a strong financial growth trajectory since its foundation and continues to deliver superior returns. Its outstanding intellectual property, developed over four decades, and a diversified income stream has made Servcorp resilient to market fluctuations and well-positioned to leverage the next phase of growth in the shared workspace market.

