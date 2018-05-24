Servcorp Takes Leadership Role in Coworking Agenda

Grand opening of Coworking Space in Emirates Towers

Servcorp, provider of the world's finest serviced offices and business packages, today launched a flagship Coworking space, located on Floor 41 of the prestigious Emirates Towers, Dubai.

This all-new facility meets the growing trend towards innovative working styles in the emirate - and positions Servcorp as the brand leader of choice in the flexible workspace and Coworking agendas.

The gala evening was attended by Government representatives including Guest of Honour Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, CEO of Business Development & Strategy, Department of Economic Development (DED). Also featuring a spectrum of VIPs from the Enterprise community, the event provided a highly informative showcase for the foremost Coworking space in Dubai.

Optimum solutions

Floor 41 of Emirates Towers features state-of-the-art design and provides optimum workspace solutions for the full spectrum of businesses - offering SMEs and multinationals alike full connectivity and facilities from Day One. Clients also benefit from an unrivalled quality of environment, with the selection of fine artworks and Servcorp's signature upscale furnishings.

The newly-launched Coworking space also offers the advantages of an A-List, premium location in one of Dubai's premier commercial settings.

The New Age of Coworking

Mohammed Shael Al Saadi explained the Government's commitment to the Sharing Economy model - and how Coworking spaces are an example: "For the last year, one of the special initiatives of the DED has been to identify 162 megatrends which we see impacting the way that Dubai does business. These include, for example, the rise of the Internet of Things and the interaction that Dubai has with neighbouring economies. One of the most powerful of these megatrends is the shift towards Mobile Working. We see this not only as a growing factor amongst SMEs, but also for bigger, international businesses, who are now frequently suggesting that their staff can follow this new working model. There is also a lot of evidence to suggest that amongst Generation Z, this style of working will actually be seen as the preferred norm. Facilities such as the one being launched here respond to and anticipate these working trends and provide solutions that maximise the opportunities of the future economy and its blueprint for business."

Speaking on the event's success, Taine Moufarrige, CEO, Servcorp MEIA, commented: "As industry leader in a highly competitive sector, Servcorp's reputation is built on our 40-year commitment to staying ahead of key market trends and our genuine understanding of the needs of entrepreneurs. One of the most powerful trends that we're now seeing is the shift towards Coworking - for example, it's predicted that in cities like London, by 2025 up to 30% of all office space will be dedicated to Coworking. Here in Dubai, we're seeing a terrific growth in Coworking spaces, but it's important for businesses to ensure that environments of this kind actually provide the services they are looking for. The essence of Level 41 is that it not only offers businesses all the advantages of a Coworking environment, but you also enjoy secure super-speed Wi-Fi, a receptionist team to take your calls and unrivalled infrastructure and IT support. It's an ideal home for every scale of business, from start-up to multinational, and we encourage the nation's entrepreneurs to visit us and discover this exciting new amenity for themselves."

About Servcorp's Coworking opportunity

Servcorp uniquely provides Coworking clients with a comprehensive range of facilities as part of their basic Coworking experience. These include -

- Local phone number assigned instantly

- 5-star address to use on your letterheads and cards

- Free high-speed secure Wi-Fi

- Voicemail to email

- Dedicated receptionist greets callers in your company name

- Unrivalled IT support available 24-7

- Online booking of fully-equipped meeting rooms, video conferencing and boardrooms

- Be part of the Servcorp Online Community - reap powerful networking opportunities with 40,000 clients globally and become a Servcorp 'imagineer'

