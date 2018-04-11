Serve America Movement Launches Independent Political Effort

"We launched SAM immediately after Election Day 2016," said SAM Chairman James Waters. "We felt the need for a party and political process that better represents American citizens, that provides pragmatic answers to real problems, and that puts the people first. Americans deserve much better options in its choices of political candidates – from the Oval Office to city hall."

SAM Chief Executive Officer Sarah Lenti echoed those sentiments. "We're encouraged by a new majority of Americans: public surveys show that 64% of Americans disapprove of both major political parties. Further, 71% of millennials are looking for a credible, third option in American politics."

SAM's goals for 2018 and beyond include:

Obtaining ballot access in states across the country

Advocating for and supporting electoral reform measures across the country, including ballot measures that include:

End Partisan Gerrymandering



Repeal of "Sore Loser" Laws



Reform and Strengthen Campaign Finance Disclosure



Give Voters More General Election Choices



Expand Voter Registration and Voter Access



Remove Unnecessarily High Barriers to Ballot Access by Independents and New Parties

Recruiting and supporting candidates for political office that put people before party and are dedicated to finding objectives-based solutions to the country's biggest problems.

To date, the Serve America Movement has recruited thousands of members and hundreds of leaders across the country. "The excitement and enthusiasm we've found across the country for a new political option gives us reason for optimism," Chief Strategist Reed Galen said. "Americans are looking for new and better ways to participate in the political process. SAM will provide that for them in the short, mid and long terms."

The Serve America Movement is a 527-organization based in Denver, Colorado. SAM's goal is to break the self-interested stranglehold of the two entrenched parties over our politics and reclaim our voice, our future and our country.

To learn more about SAM, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

