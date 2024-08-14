Serve Robotics and Shake Shack Roll Out Autonomous Robot Delivery Via Uber Eats

Customers who order from select Shake Shack restaurants in Los Angeles through Uber Eats may receive their order via Serve's innovative autonomous robots. The partnership marks another step forward in the expansion of sidewalk robots on Uber Eats, which has been offering Serve's autonomous deliveries in Los Angeles since 2022, and is poised to lead to future expansion across the U.S.

"We are excited to add another national merchant like Shake Shack to our platform, a partnership made possible through the relationship we have built with Uber Eats across tens of thousands of successful deliveries," said Touraj Parang, President and COO of Serve Robotics. "Today's announcement highlights the value of Serve's world-class strategic partnerships as we work to expand our geographic footprint and deploy 2,000 robots across the U.S. in 2025."

"We're thrilled about our collaboration with Serve Robotics and Uber Eats," said Steph So, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Shake Shack. "In line with our vision of enlightened hospitality, this partnership highlights our commitment to leveraging innovation to enhance guest experiences both in and out of Shack."

"Serve has been advancing their technology for years to provide merchants and consumers with not only a futuristic experience but greater affordability, reliability, and convenience," said Noah Zych, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility & Delivery at Uber. "We're thrilled to take another step forward and give Shake Shack customers in Los Angeles a little more Uber magic through sidewalk robot delivery."

Key Features of Serve's Autonomous Delivery Robots:

Quick and Convenient: Optimized for efficient route planning and available on demand, Serve's robots enable food to arrive reliably, hot/cold and fresh.

Optimized for efficient route planning and available on demand, Serve's robots enable food to arrive reliably, hot/cold and fresh. Secure and Contactless Delivery: Serve's robots are designed to maintain the security of the food items during transit, providing a fully contactless delivery option.

Serve's robots are designed to maintain the security of the food items during transit, providing a fully contactless delivery option. Cost-Effective: Robotic delivery increases efficiency and lowers costs. And there's no need to tip the robot!

Robotic delivery increases efficiency and lowers costs. And there's no need to tip the robot! Safe Navigation Systems: Equipped with advanced GPS technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the robots safely and swiftly navigate urban environments, avoiding obstacles and offering a smooth delivery experience.

Equipped with advanced GPS technology and artificial intelligence (AI), the robots safely and swiftly navigate urban environments, avoiding obstacles and offering a smooth delivery experience. Eco-Friendly Solution: The all-electric robots will eliminate noise and congestion from crowded urban areas and help reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional delivery methods.

Shake Shack autonomous robotic delivery is currently available through the Uber Eats app. To learn more about the delivery process, visit www.serverobotics.com/uber-eats .

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It's known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack's purpose is to Stand For Something Good® , from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC's Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 550 locations system-wide, including over 350 in 34 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 195 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App , a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 49 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter) , Instagram , or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

