Serve Robotics and Uber Expand Partnership to Bring Robotic Delivery to Uber Eats

"Serve Robotics is looking forward to delivering great convenience for Uber Eats merchants and customers," said Dr. Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. "Uber is our first commercial partner and will be a strong source of demand for us as we use contactless delivery to power community commerce at scale."

"We are excited to partner with Serve Robotics to test a new kind of delivery in Los Angeles, that's safe, reliable and environmentally friendly," said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of Uber Eats in the US & Canada. "We're always looking for ways to better serve merchants and consumers, which is why we're working with the team at Serve to explore the potential of this technology."



Serve Robotics is shaping the future of sustainable, self-driving delivery. The company designs, develops and operates zero-emissions rovers that serve people in public spaces, starting with food delivery. Founded in 2017 as the robotics division of Postmates, Serve set out to build a robotic delivery experience that delights customers, improves reliability for merchants, and reduces vehicle emissions to zero. Four years later, the company's self-driving rovers have successfully completed tens of thousands of contactless deliveries in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Spun off as an independent company in February 2021, Serve is backed by Uber and other world-class investors. Serve has several established commercial partnerships and continues to expand its partner platform. Find out more at www.serverobotics.com, follow us on social media via Twitter and Instagram, or apply to join our team on LinkedIn.



Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

