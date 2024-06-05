Serve Robotics Announces Nomination of David Goldberg to its Board of Directors

Experienced Finance Executive to Stand for Election at 2024 Annual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the nomination of David Goldberg to stand for election to its Board of Directors (the "Board") at Serve's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mr. Goldberg brings over 20 years of experience as a finance executive and strategic advisor across the automotive and mobility, finance, and strategy consulting industries. He most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of REE Automotive, Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an electric vehicle developer and manufacturer. Before joining REE Automotive, Mr. Goldberg held various roles at Magna International (NYSE: MGA), including SVP of Corporate Development and VP of Finance and Corporate Development, in which he drove new partnerships, strategic investments, and due diligence on mobility and technology companies. He previously served as a Managing Director at Greenhill & Co.

Mr. Goldberg holds a degree in Business Administration from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

"We are fortunate to be able to nominate David and look forward to the strategic insights, energy and perspectives that he will bring to our Board. He brings deep financial expertise, capital markets experience, and industry leadership with a proven track record of taking action to create shareholder value," said Ali Kashani, Chairman of Serve's Board.

About Serve Robotics

Backed by Uber and NVIDIA, Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

