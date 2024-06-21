Serve Robotics Appoints Euan Abraham as Chief Hardware & Manufacturing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics ("Serve") (Nasdaq:SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the appointment of Euan Abraham as its Chief Hardware & Manufacturing Officer. Abraham, who has been with Serve since January 2022 as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, has been instrumental in the development of Serve's award-winning robots. In the newly created role, Abraham will lead the ongoing development of Serve's next-generation robots and drive the company's manufacturing efforts.

Euan Abraham

"Euan's promotion reflects his significant contributions to our company and our confidence in his ability to drive innovation as we enter our next phase of growth," said Serve Robotics co-founder and CEO, Dr. Ali Kashani. "This appointment, along with recent additions to our executive team, will support our commitment to manufacturing and deploying up to 2,000 robots in markets across the U.S."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and am deeply grateful to the Serve team and the Board of Directors for their unwavering support," said Euan Abraham. "Serve has established itself as a leader in cutting-edge engineering and design, and our Magna licensing partnership positions us to be a platform upon which new types of robots will be built. I'm excited to lead our efforts to continue advancing Serve's leadership in product design, safety and reliability."

Euan Abraham is a senior leader in hardware design with over two decades of experience driving commercial success across a range of category-defining products. His senior executive experience includes:

Senior Vice President of Product Design Engineering at Latch, where he led the company's global engineering and product development teams and oversaw the company's research and development roadmap across products.

Vice President of Hardware Engineering at GoPro, where he led development of the company's next-generation Karma drone, as well as its camera and accessory product lines.

Head of Mechanical Engineering at Otto LLC, where he created and led a new product development team and helped build out the company's manufacturing supply chain.

Senior Product Design Engineer at Apple, Inc., where he helped design and develop multiple Apple product lines, including iMac, Portables and accessories. Euan is a named inventor on patents relating to the Macbook Pro Touch Bar, scissor keyboard, iMac, and numerous other Apple products.

About Serve Robotics

Backed by Uber and NVIDIA, Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Contacts

Aduke Thelwell

Head of Communications

Serve Robotics

[email protected]

347.464.8510

CORE IR

[email protected]

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.