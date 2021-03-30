Serve Robotics hires Touraj Parang as Chief Operating Officer

Touraj has held a range of executive roles, with 20 years of experience in advising, building, and scaling startups within the technology industry. He was most recently the VP of Corporate Development at GoDaddy, the world's largest services platform for entrepreneurs, where he led a number of acquisitions and key strategic partnerships. Touraj has also held entrepreneurial leadership positions at several startups including UpCounsel, an online legal marketplace focused on small businesses, Webs, a website creation platform, and Jaxtr, a pioneering social communications company. He has also been actively advising and investing in early-stage startups as an Operating Partner at Pear VC. Touraj earned his Bachelor of Arts degrees in Philosophy and Economics from Stanford University and JD degree from the Yale Law School.

Serve's co-founder and CEO, Dr. Ali Kashani notes: "I am excited to welcome Touraj to the Serve family. Touraj's operational and transactional expertise and experience in scaling small business services will be of tremendous value to Serve and its ecosystem, including our delivery partners and merchants - especially as we look to expand our geographic footprint and accelerate the adoption of autonomous delivery robots."

Touraj Parang comments: "I have had the pleasure of knowing Ali for many years and have always admired his entrepreneurial spirit, keen intellect and inspiring vision for Serve. I am thrilled to be joining forces with him and Serve's talented team to help make mobility robots accessible, especially for small businesses who are always looking for solutions to delight their customers. And I look forward to building and nurturing alliances with innovative industry players who share in that vision and want to join us on this groundbreaking journey."

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics is shaping the future of delivery by connecting people with what they need locally via robots that are designed to serve people. To learn more, please visit www.serverobotics.com .

More Information

Investors: [email protected]

Media: Contact [email protected] , or download press kit here

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.

Related Links

http://serverobotics.com

