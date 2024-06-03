Serve Robotics integrates DriveU.auto's connectivity platform to support scale deployment of fleet

TEL AVIV, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveU.auto (or "DriveU"), a leading provider of connectivity platforms for autonomous vehicles, and Serve Robotics (or "Serve") (Nasdaq:SERV), a leading provider of autonomous delivery robots, today announced the deployment of DriveU.auto's connectivity platform on Serve's commercially-deployed robotic fleet. Serve will leverage DriveU's platform to enhance the performance of remote monitoring of its autonomous delivery robots—adding to the suite of tools Serve utilizes as it works to deploy up to 2,000 robots on the Uber Eats platform.

Serve evaluated DriveU alongside competitive offerings and determined that DriveU's platform provides reliable, low-latency and uninterrupted connectivity that allows robots to share real-time telemetrics, access cloud computing, and enable remote supervision in edge cases. Serve also values DriveU.auto's native support of the Nvidia Jetson platform, which provides hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding, reduces network bandwidth and latency, and results in better video quality.

"In order to rapidly scale to thousands of robots, Serve needs to leverage the capabilities of world-class technology partners like DriveU.auto," said Dmitry Demeshchuk, Co-founder and Vice President of Software Engineering at Serve. "DriveU's connectivity platform will help us improve the resilience and performance of our fleet, unlock operational efficiencies, and realize economies of scale as we pursue mass market autonomous delivery."

"We are thankful for the opportunity to engage as a trusted partner with Serve Robotics," said Alon Podhurst, CEO of DriveU.auto. "DriveU.auto is committed to enabling the large-scale rollout of driverless fleets safely and efficiently. Connectivity is a critical element in every driverless vehicle. Our expanding roster of commercial partnerships is a testament to DriveU's leading position in enabling AV operations."

About DriveU.auto

DriveU.auto , an Israel-based startup, developed and is deploying a software-based connectivity platform for teleoperation of robots and autonomous vehicles.

The DriveU.auto solution enables both remote driving (direct drive) or high-level commands (remote assistance), at very low latency and high reliability based on proprietary cellular bonding and dynamic video encoding technologies. DriveU.auto customers and partners—autonomous vehicles' developers (cars, trucks, and shuttles), makers of delivery robots, OEMs, and tier 1s—have been using the DriveU platform on roads in the EU, US, China, Japan and Israel.

www.driveu.auto

About Serve Robotics

Backed by Uber and NVIDIA, Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Contacts

DRIVEU

Ruth Zamir

[email protected]

1-972-52-854-5126

SERVE ROBOTICS

Aduke Thelwell

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

Serve Robotics

[email protected]

347-464-8510

CORE IR

[email protected]

SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.