Serve Robotics to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on July 22, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics Inc. (the "Company" or "Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, has announced that its Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("Annual Meeting") will be held on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PDT in virtual format.

Stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2024 will have the right to participate at the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to attend the Annual Meeting, vote and submit questions during the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SERV2024 and entering the 16–digit control number included on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") or on their proxy card.

The Company commenced mailing of the Notice to stockholders on June 7, 2024. The Notice contains instructions on how to access the Proxy Statement and the annual report, how to vote via the internet or by telephone, and how to receive a paper copy of our proxy materials by mail.

Further information regarding voting rights and the matters to be voted upon are presented in the Company's Proxy Statement, which can be accessed at www.proxyvote.com.

About Serve Robotics

Backed by Uber and NVIDIA, Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

