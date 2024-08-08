Serve Robotics to Present at Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Aug 08, 2024, 16:05 ET
Aashi Shah, Sidoti Equity Research Analyst, to Host Serve Robotics' Management
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced that its management will deliver a presentation and join a fireside chat interview at the following virtual event:
Sidoti Micro Cap Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 14th, 2024
Presentation Time: 9:15 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Virtual event
The presentation will be available live on the Serve Robotics' IR website at the following link: Presentations & Events — Serve Robotics. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for ninety (90) days following the event.
About Serve Robotics
Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.
For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq:SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.
Contacts
Aduke Thelwell
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Serve Robotics
[email protected]
347-464-8510
Investor Relations
[email protected]
