Serve You DirectRx Pharmacy Earns URAC Accreditation in Mail Service Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve You Rx is proud to announce that Serve You DirectRx Pharmacy has earned URAC accreditation in Mail Service Pharmacy. URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation.

Serve You DirectRx Pharmacy (Serve You DirectRx) has operated for more than 20 years under the umbrella of Serve You Rx, a pharmacy benefit manager that caters to the self-funded employer market. With its staff of pharmacists and certified pharmacy technicians, Serve You DirectRx serves as the mail pharmacy provider for Serve You Rx plan members, other pharmacy benefit managers who do not own their own mail pharmacy and the national prescription discount service of Blink Health.

"Achieving this status demonstrates Serve You Rx's ongoing commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes," said Sharon Murillo, president and CEO of Serve You Rx.

"As mail service pharmacy options grow, it is important to have a means of verifying that an organization can address the dynamic of cost and quality," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. "Serve You Rx chose to demonstrate its commitment to industry best practices and regulatory compliance by undergoing a rigorous URAC review and receiving an accreditation of its services. Serve You Rx showcases an ability to offer cost-effective care without compromising quality."

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy solutions provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that specializes in pharmacy benefit management, mail order services and specialty medication management. For more than 30 years, Serve You Rx has collaborated with benefit advisors, third-party administrators and employer groups to design and deliver strategies that reduce prescription drug costs and improve consumer access to affordable and clinically appropriate medication therapies. Serve You Rx owns and operates Serve You DirectRx Specialty Pharmacy and two mail service facilities.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality through leadership, accreditation, measurement and innovation. URAC is a nonprofit organization using evidence-based measures and developing standards through inclusive engagement with a range of stakeholders committed to improving the quality of healthcare. URAC's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the healthcare industry. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

