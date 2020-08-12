Serve You Rx CEO to Lead Kick-Off of National Mobilize Recovery Event & Advocate for Addiction Recovery Efforts

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve You Rx President and Chief Executive Officer Sharon Murillo will join Ryan Hampton, author of "The American Fix" and founder of The Voices Project, in kicking off the national Mobilize Recovery virtual event being held Aug. 18 – 20, 2020. Mobilize Recovery is an initiative of the Recovery Advocacy Project and The Voices Project that will equip a nationwide network of more than 700 leaders in the addiction recovery advocacy space with tools, training, and a plan of action to streamline organizing and advocacy work for addiction recovery efforts. Serve You Rx joins Google, Truth Initiative, The Sangaard Foundation, and Callahan & Blaine as a major sponsor of activities.

Serve You Rx

The event's agenda includes topics focused on leveraging tech companies to foster public awareness, collaborating with the media to promote positive messaging, and training on personal storytelling to inspire change using teachings from Harvard Kennedy School. Sessions will be led by a diverse group of leaders, including Shatterproof CEO Gary Mendell and executives from Google, Facebook, and Twitter representing Tech Together.

"I am honored and excited to be able to kick off this event with my friend Ryan Hampton," stated Murillo. "I have been personally impacted by the epidemic of overprescribing, addiction, and overdose, and the mission of facilitating access to recovery and making it more effective is dear to me."

Murillo publicly shared her story as a family member of a person in recovery at the inaugural Mobilize Recovery event which took place in Las Vegas last year. That event is also where Murillo announced Serve You Rx's commitment to being a recovery-friendly workplace and thought leader PBM in the area of addiction support.

"Serve You Rx is a pharmacy benefit manager. We also own mail and specialty pharmacies," explained Murillo. "Our role as a company coupled with my personal experience puts Serve You Rx in a perfect position to help other employers become educated about the opioid epidemic, reduce the risk of misuse in the workforce, and understand the importance of becoming a recovery-friendly workplace."

