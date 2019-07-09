Serve You Rx Sponsors Mobilize Recovery, a Nationwide Initiative to Combat Addiction in the US

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Committed to combating the nation's opioid epidemic, Serve You Rx is pleased to announce its role as a major sponsor of Mobilize Recovery, a project of the Facebook Community Leadership Program, provided in partnership with The Voices Project for 2019.

Mobilize Recovery aims to equip a network of emerging leaders from across the country with tools, training, and a plan of action that will launch nationwide to inspire recovery and end the preventable overdose crisis in America. Mobilize Recovery's network of future changemakers includes representation from each state and is comprised of more than 150 individuals who were selected from nearly 1,000 applicants. The selected will gather at the inaugural Mobilize Recovery conference taking place July 11-12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Serve You Rx President and CEO Sharon Murillo will be in attendance and plans to address attendees.

"We're excited to get behind the Mobilize Recovery movement. This initiative is right in line with our goal of supporting community partners and organizations that share our goals and help fulfill our corporate social responsibilities," says Murillo. "As a pharmacy benefit manager that offers mail pharmacy services, we recognize that we have a role in fighting this epidemic. But all businesses need to embrace their responsibilities in ending the stigma associated with addiction and support efforts of advocacy, education, prevention, treatment, and recovery."

The Mobilize Recovery event will consist of strategic planning as well as training in advocacy, leadership development, and media, including a presentation from Facebook on how to maximize the resources of the social media platform.

"We are all stakeholders in solving the complex problem of addiction," says Murillo. "It's time to create a cultural shift where addiction can be perceived as a public health problem with solutions."

ABOUT SERVE YOU RX

Serve You Rx is a national pharmacy solutions provider based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that specializes in pharmacy benefit management, mail order services, and specialty medication management. For more than 30 years, Serve You Rx has been collaborating with benefit advisors, third-party administrators, and employer groups to design and deliver strategies that reduce prescription drug costs and improve consumer access to affordable and clinically appropriate medication therapies. Learn more about Serve You Rx at serveyourx.com.

ABOUT MOBILIZE RECOVERY

The Mobilize Recovery project was founded by Ryan Hampton — founder of the Voices Project, author, and individual in recovery from a decade-long opioid addiction. Mobilize Recovery aims to build capacity for organized civic advocacy around the country and to identify, train, connect, and work with recovery advocates in all 50 states. Each of these selected community organizers will have lived experience with substance use disorders. By sharing resources, coordinating their agenda, and taking action as a powerful, confident constituency, Mobilize Recovery will create change that affects millions of people in a positive way. Learn more at mobilizerecovery.org.

