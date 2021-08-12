SERVE2PERFORM'S Dr. Adam Arroyos Joins Junior Achievement USA Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Junior Achievement USA announced that Adam Arroyos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of SERVE2PERFORM, has joined the Junior Achievement USA Board of Directors. He is the first leader from Arkansas to serve on Junior Achievement's national board of directors since its founding in 1919.

"Dr. Arroyos brings a wealth of experience to the Junior Achievement USA Board of Directors," said Jack E. Kosakowski, President & CEO of Junior Achievement USA. "We look forward to his leadership, especially in the areas of education, workforce development, and social good."

Dr. Arroyos is a co-founder of the Latino Business Speakers Bureau (LBSB), which specializes in helping companies source top-notch Latino Business Speakers. He is also the author of "PerformanceGPA®: Achieving High Performance through Service," a book that provides a proven practice for achieving high performance through serving and engaging others. He is also a co-author of "Managing Technology and Middle- and Low-skilled Employees: Advances for Economic Regeneration (The Changing Context of Managing People).

"Promoting greater education around work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship is critical for the young people of Arkansas, Latino youth, and beyond," said Dr. Arroyos. "I look forward to working with Junior Achievement USA to shine a national spotlight on the importance of addressing these needs in communities across our state, as well as those throughout the country."

Dr. Arroyos has a broad base of experience that includes senior leadership positions in private, public, and non-profit organizations, including Walmart Stores, Inc., JCPenney Co., SVI, NorthWest Arkansas Community College, and the ALPFA Institute. In 2011, he was recognized by HispanicBusiness magazine as one of the top 100 influential corporate executives in the nation, in 2012 he was a recipient of the "40 under 40" award by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, and in 2015 he was appointed by the Governor of Arkansas to the State Board of Career Education and Workforce Development. Dr. Arroyos is an experienced board member, a successful business strategist for C-Suite executives, a highly requested leadership and executive coach, advisor, and public speaker.

SERVE2PERFORM (S2P) is a firm that builds human capacity, cultivates talent, manages change and drives growth with a toolbox built on experiential learning with real-time results and a values-based foundation. Services provided include learning and development, coaching, diversity and inclusion, outreach and engagement, change management, and virtual delivery.

Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3 million students per year in 104 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

