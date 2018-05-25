Server Dome Introduces Exceptional Team of Industry Advisors

PORTLAND, Ore., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Server Dome, the environmentally-friendly data center design company, has attracted some of the industry's brightest advisors to help guide the start-up company.

"I am so excited to introduce our new international team of advisors," said company CEO Frank Oliver. "The experience and expertise they bring to Server Dome will be invaluable as we work to raise awareness that there is a better breed of data center – one that saves energy, costs less to build, and costs less to maintain."

Server Dome: The Environmentally-Friendly Data Center

Server Dome's new advisors are:

Dr. Timothy J. Oergel , D.MPM/D.MCO ( Atlanta ) - Dr. Oergel is a senior executive focused on business development, and an electrical operations team leader with an impeccable reputation for delivering inventive business strategies and client-focused solutions that improve margins, provide technical leadership experience with infrastructure design concepts, producing profitable start-up divisions, growth business lines, and streamlined operations.

David Cooper ( Ireland ) - David has accumulated 20 years business & sales channel experience developing some of the largest and fastest growing business start-ups in Europe & North America . His company, Cooper Engineering Ireland Limited, provides business development & systems integration services for global SAAS, IAAS & Datacenter Colocation providers.

Perry Gliessman ( Portland ) - Perry was the Director of Technology and Director of the Advanced Computing Center at Oregon Health & Science University where he provided strategic direction and oversight for technology development, management and integration. He is the designer and inventor of the Data Dome, an industry-unique next generation high efficiency green data center. He is the inventor of several additional technologies and has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications.

Kamran M. Khan ( Singapore ) - Kamran has led over $12 billion of infrastructure investments in emerging markets. He was appointed by President Obama to serve as Vice President at MCC (rank of Assistant Secretary in the US Government) where he led a $1.5 billion /year investment program and managed a $10 billion portfolio, closing M&A transactions totaling approximately $10 billion .

About Server Dome:

Server Dome's unique design begins with the shape, which is literally a dome. The geodesic dome utilizes natural convection to eliminate the need for cooling equipment like air conditioning units. This innovation delivers considerable savings on electricity costs and 80% reduced maintenance costs compared to a traditional building. Server Dome is looking for forward-thinking partners eager to jettison the high cost of cooling and step into the next generation data center.

