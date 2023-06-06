Server Operating System Market Size to grow by USD 9,052.47 million between 2022 and 2027, Growing investments in the construction of hyper-scale data centers to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The server operating system market size is set to grow by USD 9,052.47 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 9.08%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Server Operating System Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Factors such as Growing investments in the construction of hyper-scale data centers, Increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs, and Increase in data center traffic will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The server operating system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Server Operating System Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Server Operating System Market is segmented by:

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

End-user

Large Enterprises



Small



Medium-sized Enterprises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These solutions allow companies to choose their hardware and software vendors, design their systems to meet their specific needs, and make changes and upgrades as needed. Such solutions give software companies more control over their IT infrastructure, helping them achieve the best possible performance. Furthermore, on-premises solutions also offer improved performance and reliability compared to cloud-based solutions. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the server operating system market report!

Server Operating System Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the server operating system market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Canonical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Debian, Dell Technologies Inc., FreeBSD, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PC OpenSystems LLC, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Suse Group, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers server operating systems such as COS 101 LTS, Fedora CoreOS stable, RHEL 9 under the brand Google LLC.

The company offers server operating systems such as COS 101 LTS, Fedora CoreOS stable, RHEL 9 under the brand Google LLC. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers server operating systems such as Amazon Linux 2 AMI and Amazon ECS optimized amazon Linux 2.

The company offers server operating systems such as Amazon Linux 2 AMI and Amazon ECS optimized amazon Linux 2. Canonical Ltd. - The company offers server operating systems such as Ubuntu server which is the most popular guest operating system on public clouds, the foundation for private cloud implementation, and the platform of choice for developers.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Server Operating System Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Growing investments in the construction of hyper-scale data centers notably drive market growth.

To increase data center capacity and keep pace with the growth of the cloud computing business, data center operators continue to expand their operations around the world.

For instance, the annual AWS spending on data centers around the world is steadily increasing. Furthermore, AWS is considered the world's largest investor in data center equipment. Also, its cloud computing business revenue grew 40% year-over-year in Q3 2021 to reach USD 16.1 billion .

. Resultantly, AWS data center spending has increased significantly in recent years. Also, between 2011 and 2020, AWS reportedly invested USD 35 billion in data centers in Northern Virginia , the data center capital of the world.

in data centers in , the data center capital of the world. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological advancements in server operating systems are the primary trend shaping the server operating system market.

Global vendors are focused on developing technologically advanced computer server solutions. They focus on deploying servers with customized configurations that meet the needs of end-user industries.

Furthermore, the government also supports the development of new servers in developing countries such as India . For instance, the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched India's first native server, Rudra, in December 2021 .

. For instance, the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched first native server, Rudra, in . Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The rising number of security issues are the challenges that may impede the growth of the market.

Organizations should implement various virtual security measures such as log inspection, strong data encryption, and access based on clearance levels to protect against internal and external attacks and data breaches.

Data breaches and cyberattacks are an ongoing threat to businesses, especially small businesses. This discourages investment in physical servers and results in security issues becoming one of the most important considerations when choosing a computer service provider.

For instance, according to IBM's 2022 security report, the global average impact of a data breach on an organization is USD 3.86 million , with the highest average cost in the United States at an average of USD 7.9 million .

, with the highest average cost in at an average of . Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Server Operating System Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist server operating system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the server operating system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the server operating system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of server operating system market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The server storage market size is expected to increase by USD 54.68 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 27.49%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers server storage market segmentation by type (enterprise and hyperscale) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The increasing investments in data centers is notably driving the server storage market growth.

The high-end server market size is expected to increase by USD 32.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers high-end server market segmentation by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The growing need for edge computing is notably driving the high-end server market growth.

Server Operating System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,052.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Canonical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Debian, Dell Technologies Inc., FreeBSD, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PC OpenSystems LLC, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Suse Group, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global server operating system market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global server operating system market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Small and medium-sized enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 116: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Canonical Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Canonical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Canonical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Canonical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 124: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Debian

Exhibit 129: Debian - Overview



Exhibit 130: Debian - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Debian - Key offerings

12.8 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 132: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

12.11 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 151: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 166: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Suse Group

Exhibit 171: Suse Group - Overview



Exhibit 172: Suse Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: Suse Group - Key offerings

12.17 Unisys Corp.

Exhibit 174: Unisys Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Unisys Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Unisys Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 177: Unisys Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Unisys Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio