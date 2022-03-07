Server Rail Kit Market to Grow by USD 480.3 million | Increased Demand for Cloud-based Storage to Drive Growth | Technavio

Server Rail Kit Market Driver:

Increased demand for cloud-based storage:

Cloud storage is an on-demand service provided to users by various firms, such as Amazon.com, Facebook, and Google, at a nominal subscription fee. The increased demand for cloud storage is fueling the market for data centers. Moreover, government authorities worldwide have released several guidelines to promote the use of data centers.

Server Rail Kit Market Challenge:

Server workload optimization:

Enterprises and data center service providers need advanced and high-performance servers to handle high workloads. These workloads challenge the computing capacity of servers when enterprises and data center service providers upgrade their existing infrastructure. Hence, they face issues with optimum utilization of the servers' computing capacity. Other issues include the power and physical space constraints in data centers and the unexpected surge in enterprise server capacity demands, further increasing complications.

Geographical Analysis

APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Australia are the key countries for server rail kits in APAC. The extensive use of big data analytics, online video streaming and gaming, and cloud services by enterprises and consumers in countries such as Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, and China will facilitate the server rail kit market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Rack server:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the rack server segment under the application category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Rack servers have the flexibility to be integrated with external storage devices such as RAID controller cards and have higher memory slots when compared with blade servers.

Out-of-Scope:

Blade servers

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rack server and blade server) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by application (rack server and blade server) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). Key Companies- Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard , King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., , King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. among others.

Increased demand for cloud-based storage Challenge- Server workload optimization

Vendor Insights-

The server rail kit market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological innovations and forming partnerships among vendors and server rail kit providers to compete in the market.

Server Rail Kit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 480.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accuride International Inc., AGC Networks Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Eaton Corp. plc, E-Link China Technology Co. Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jonathan Engineered Solutions Corp., Kendall Howard, King Slide Works Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., NetRack Enclosures Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Super Micro Computer Inc., Synology Inc., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

