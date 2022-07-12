Server Security Market to Surpass US$ 26.1 Bn in 2022 Driven by Rising Number of Cyber-attacks - Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany is expected to account for nearly 6.2% of the Europe server security market share through 2032. Growing number of cyber-attacks across the IoT ecosystem is driving demand for server security solutions. small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Adopt Robust Security Solutions to Avoid Server-based Attacks

NEWARK, Del., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the server security market is expected to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of around 7.1% from 2022-2032.

The report further states that the market is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 26.1 Bn by the end of 2022 and US$ 51.7 Bn by 2032. Increasing need to protect enterprise networks from sophisticated cyber-attacks is set to drive growth in the server security market during the forecast period.

Cloud-based server security software solutions allow businesses to improve their network security at a relatively low cost. Sales of such software solutions are projected to surge with increasing need to avoid unauthorized access and misuse of network resources.

Moreover, server security software solutions are gaining immense popularity as companies are striving to protect their networks from critical cyber-attacks like denial-of-service (DoS), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), man-in-the-middle (MitM), SQL injection attack, cross-site scripting (XSS) software attack, TCP SYN flood attack, botnets, and session hijacking attacks.

Thus, to maintain the network security of various systems from such attacks and network hacks, organizations are likely to continue to adopt cloud server security software solutions in the forthcoming years.

Key Takeaways: Server Security Market

By solution, the software segment is expected to dominate the global server security market and exhibit growth at a CAGR of around 7.7% between 2022 and 2032.

By deployment, the cloud-based segment is set to lead the global market with a CAGR of nearly 9.0% between 2022 and 2032.

By enterprise size, demand for server security software solutions in small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) is estimated to grow 2.3x in the upcoming decade.

By industry, the healthcare segment is projected to showcase significant growth at a CAGR of about 10.2% between 2022 and 2032.

By region, the North America server security market was holding the highest share of around 29.6% in 2021.

"Urgent need to prevent misuse of data, accelerate network downtime, and protect enterprise networks from server-based cyber-attacks is expected to push the deployment of server security solutions in the forecast period," says a FMI analyst.

The global server security market is set to grow steadily due to increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions to protect servers from sophisticated cyber-attacks. A wide variety of services are provided by a server to external and internal users of an organization and thus it is prone to hacking.

Also, various servers like web, email, database, infrastructure management, and file servers process or store sensitive information for an organization. To access these unauthorized files, an organization's servers are frequently targeted by cybercriminals.

To protect an organization's network infrastructure from server-based cyber-attacks, businesses are adopting innovative server security solutions. As a result of the aforementioned factors, the global server security market will witness considerable growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

IBM

Sophos

Palo Alto Networks

Cloudflare

DDoS-Guard

HaltDos

Endgame

Comodo

Cisco

Nexusguard

Fortinet

Orange

Tata Communication

Checkpoint Software

SAP

Openmind Networks

Trend of Remote Working to Push Deployment of Server Security Solutions

Server security solutions help organizations to enhance their cybersecurity policies with the help of reporting, monitoring, detecting, and countering threats against cyber-attacks. Increasing trend of remote working culture is creating a big challenge in terms of cyber security.

As employees are working from home and connected with personal internet or Wi-Fi, the network security risk is high. It can in turn hamper a company's confidential data as hackers can easily steal sensitive information. Hence, several organizations are expected to implement innovative server security solutions to protect endpoint devices from cyber-criminals and sophisticated cyber-attacks.

More Valuable Insights on Server Security Market:

Future Market Insights' report on the server security industry research is segmented into five major sections – solution (software and services), deployment (on premise and cloud-based), enterprise size (large enterprises and small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs)), industry (IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government & defense, education, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the server security demand outlook.

Global Server Security Market Outlook by Category

By Solution:

Software

Network Firewalls



Unified Threat Management Solution



DDoS Mitigation Solution



Endpoint Protection Platforms



Others

Services

Professional Services



Security Consulting





Implementation Services





Integration Services





Support & maintenance



Managed Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry:

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

