ServerCentral Expands Managed Backup & Recovery Service with Recover Anywhere

"People often neglect recovery. But backing up is just one part of the equation, it doesn't do you much good if you can't recover," said Tom Kiblin, VP of Managed Services at ServerCentral. "We want organizations to be as confident in the recovery as they are in their backup. RTO/RPO shouldn't be unknowns or even variables. They should be certainties."

Everything accessible to everyone, 24x7x365, is now the minimum business requirement and Recover Anywhere is designed to keep customers always-on, regardless of their application architecture or cloud platforms. With Recover Anywhere, ServerCentral's Managed Services team works with customers to guarantee their recovery time and point objectives (RTO and RPO) are defined and met on an application by application basis, and that their destinations for recovery and restore can meet the changing nature of their business.

"Hybrid cloud environments are the norm today, but the increased criticality and sprawl of data introduces new challenges to maintaining an always-on digital experience," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Sales and Service Provider Sales, Americas, at Veeam. "ServerCentral's approach to availability goes beyond backup, leveraging intelligent approaches to data management and the managed service expertise needed to make Hyper-Availability a reality. We are pleased to have ServerCentral as a partner in our effort to solve the key challenges of our joint customers."

The Recover Anywhere service includes:

Complete configuration & administration by ServerCentral's Managed Services experts

Backup, retention and restore processes and schedule designed around customer requirements

Support for applications, data and complete server environments

Quarterly review of backup and retention schedule and processes

Annual testing of application, data and server restore processes

Recover Anywhere is part of ServerCentral's Managed Backup & Recovery Service portfolio, all of which are configured, administered, monitored, and supported by the ServerCentral Managed Services team. ServerCentral works with customers to understand their data protection needs and configure the service parameters to support their unique business, financial, and technological requirements. Customers can adjust the frequency of backups, retention policy, encryption methods, data locations and restore processes to fit these requirements.

More information on ServerCentral's Recover Anywhere offering can be found here.

About ServerCentral

ServerCentral provides managed IT infrastructure solutions for leading technology, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce companies including Basecamp, ABN AMRO, Vizient and Shopify. Since 2000 we've architected, deployed, managed and scaled mission critical solutions across our global data center footprint - including North America, Europe, and Asia. Whether it's cloud, managed services, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), or colocation, ServerCentral designs the optimal solution for each client. Learn more by visiting us at http://www.servercentral.com or contact us at +1 (312) 829-1111, sales@servercentral.com or follow us on Twitter @ServerCentral.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/servercentral-expands-managed-backup--recovery-service-with-recover-anywhere-300647858.html

SOURCE ServerCentral

