ServerDomes Edge Data Center Growth Strategy includes New Leadership

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServerDomes, www.serverdomes.com, the world leader in hyper-efficient, true green, and sustainable Edge Data Centers announces the appointment of Kevin Jablonski as Chief Revenue Officer. Jablonski will oversee the company's global sales and marketing organization while playing a leading role in the company's strategic planning. He will also work with investors to secure funding for accelerating the company's growth across the U.S. and international markets.

Mr. Jablonski is a 30-year technology industry veteran with a strong leadership background. He has a proven track record in helping early stage companies accelerate top-line revenue growth. Prior to him operating his own consulting business where he worked with large enterprise companies to develop cost /sustainable data center strategies, he was instrumental in managing several start-ups towards successful exits.

He began his career in the United States Marine Corp where he oversaw the deployments of tactical data systems around the globe. After his military service he worked with companies like Hewlett Packard, Hughes Satellite Division, and Applied Material where he built a solid knowledge base around technology and understanding how to develop disruptive technologies into lucrative revenue models. He continues to expand his knowledge base across the changing landscape and is currently enrolled in the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program at Stanford University.

Jablonski stated "Digital transformation will continue to produce compute, storage and network demands that present real challenges to businesses. ServerDomes provides a unique edge data center to manage these challenges and better protect IP, reduce latency, and control costs. On average, it cost about 50% less to build and over 80% less to maintain and operate, while aligning with ESG initiatives. Many companies ask about eco-friendly, cost-effective edge data centers to help manage innovative technologies to run their business and stay competitive, well here's a real market-ready solution."

CEO, Bruce Brady, of ServerDomes said: "Kevin is a tremendous addition to the team. His deep knowledge of the industry and passion to work with customers, partners, and investors will be invaluable in fueling the next stage of our growth. Kevin has already introduced a business model that can help customers face the challenges around AI, IOT, 5G, Machine Learning, etc. as well as align with their green initiatives. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

SOURCE ServerDomes

Related Links

http://www.serverdomes.com

