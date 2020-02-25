ServerFarm and NYI Team Up to Provide Edge Solutions in Critical Chicago Market

According to Technavio , the global edge data center market is estimated to grow by $5.9 billion between 2020 and 2024, reaching a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 14%. About 51% of that growth is expected to derive from North America. Cushman & Wakefield's Global Data Center Market Comparison , which evaluated 38 global markets across 12 criteria including fiber connectivity, cloud availability, government incentives, and sustainability, ranked Chicago in fourth place.

"Considering Chicago's appetite to stay at the forefront of technological innovation, it's clear that the area offers massive demand for what this partnership has to offer," commented Avner Papouchado, CEO of ServerFarm. "ServerFarm's unique blend of real estate plus data center and IT management powered by our efficiency-driving platform, InCommand, combined with NYI's signature high-touch solutions and interconnection capabilities, will offer clients across both companies an unsurpassed level of infrastructure control, flexibility, scalability, and connectivity. We're ensuring that companies no longer need to choose between high-touch or large-scale deployments, cost-effective or easy interconnection, controlled or flexible IT environments – no more tradeoffs."

The partnership will serve the needs of clients ranging from small and medium enterprises to larger global organizations. ServerFarm clients can easily gain access to NYI's comprehensive suite of managed hybrid solutions. Meanwhile, NYI clients with larger footprint requirements can seamlessly leverage ServerFarm's high-density infrastructure and InCommand platform, which provides customers with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments.

"We're thrilled to be part of the ServerFarm ecosystem which has a significant footprint not only in Chicago, but across the U.S. and into Europe," says Phillip Koblence, NYI Co-Founder and COO. "It's a win-win situation. With NYI's acquisition of the Oak Brook facility, ServerFarm gains access to a full suite of managed hybrid solutions and low-cost interconnection capabilities that are particularly relevant to small and medium enterprise clients. We in turn gain the opportunity to provide our up-the-stack consultative solutions to ServerFarm's larger footprint clients and to extend these offerings internationally to locations where ServerFarm has facilities."

ServerFarm's latest news includes a customer announcement regarding one of the world's most recognizable automotive brands, a $200 million recapitalization, the acquisition of 5NINES Global Holdings, portfolio expansion via a data center acquisition in Amsterdam, and entrance into the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center program.

NYI news includes the company's entry into the Chicago market and the expansion of NYI's partnership with DE-CIX at 60 Hudson Street in New York City.

ServerFarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com.

NYI is a trusted global infrastructure partner to clients across a range of industries. NYI offers flexible hybrid IT solutions across cloud, colocation and containers on bare metal, with SDN-enabled connectivity to the cloud and a full suite of professional and managed services. NYI is headquartered in New York City and provides enterprise services into key global markets through a trusted ecosystem of partners including the Independent Data Center Alliance.

To learn more about NYI's Chicago facility in Oak Brook, visit our Chicago data center page, contact 800.288.7387 or follow NYI on Twitter or LinkedIn.

