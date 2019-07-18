Serverless Architecture Market by End-users and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Serverless Architecture Market: About this market

Serverless architecture allows users to shift their operations to the cloud server. This serverless architecture market analysis considers sales to BFSI, government, telecommunication, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and other end-users segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of serverless architecture solutions in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the BFSI segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing data generation in the BFSI sector owing to significant online transactions and transformation of business processes to digital models will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global serverless architecture report has observed market growth factors such as the reduction in operating cost, increasing popularity of SOA, and proliferation of the cloud deployment model. However, challenges such as serverless computing introducing new security concerns, stringent cloud data storage regulations, function event data injection risk may hamper the growth of the serverless architecture industry over the forecast period.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796187/?utm_source=PRN

Global Serverless Architecture Market: Overview

Reduction in operating cost

The service providers of serverless architecture provide most of the backend services. Therefore, the developers do not have to spend on purchasing, provisioning, and managing backend servers. The benefit of reduced operating cost is promoting significant adoption of serverless architecture across all end-user sectors. As a result, the market is expected to record a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

Digital transformation

Enterprises have been increasingly setting up IT infrastructure to leverage benefits such as cost efficiency, business agility, and reduced resiliency. The IT infrastructures are further transforming account of the availability of advanced technologies. This will increase the deployment of software, which depend on storage and processing capacity. The role of serverless architecture is gaining prominence for processing and storage requirements. Therefore, Digital transformation will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global serverless architecture market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading serverless architecture producers, which include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Oracle Corp.

Also, the serverless architecture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05796187/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

