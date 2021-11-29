Serverless Security Market size worth $ 9.76 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 30.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Serverless Security Market" By Security Type (Data Security, Network Security, Perimeter Security, Application Security), By Verticals (BFSI, Telecom, Energy and Utility, IT and ITeS), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Serverless Security Market size was valued at USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.76 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 30.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Serverless Security Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Serverless Security Market Overview

Serverless security requires a paradigm shift in how organizations view application security and as an alternative to building security around the application itself using next-generation firewalls, organizations must focus on building security around the functions within the applications hosted by third-party cloud providers. The additional layer of security will ensure proper application hardening and least privilege access control so each function does no more than what it is designed to do. This will help organizations to improve their security posture and maintain compliance.

Key factors such as eradication of the need to manage servers, thereby reducing infrastructure costs, ease of deployment, management, and execution, shift from use of development and operations for computing to serverless computing methods and proliferation of the microservices architecture are expected to further catalyze the Global Serverless Security Market in the forecast period. This, in turn, is likely to provide a lucrative opportunity for the Serverless Security Market to grow over the forecast period.

Key Developments

On June 2021 , Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the general availability of AWS Proton, a fully managed application delivery service for containers and serverless applications. AWS Proton allows platform-engineering teams to build complex architectures in simple, consumable units.

, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) announced the general availability of AWS Proton, a fully managed application delivery service for containers and serverless applications. AWS Proton allows platform-engineering teams to build complex architectures in simple, consumable units. On May 2021 , Imperva, the cybersecurity leader launched a new product Imperva Serverless Protection, to secure serverless functions with visibility into the application layer & code-level vulnerabilities. The new product is designed to secure organizations from vulnerabilities created by misconfigured apps and code-level security risks in serverless computing environments. Imperva Serverless Protection is a fully integrated tool within AWS Lambda Extensions.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AWS, Google, Microsoft, Imperva, Aqua Security, Signal Sciences, Rackspace, Micro Focus, Sophos, among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Serverless Security Market On the basis of Security Type, Verticals, and Geography.

Serverless Security Market, By Security Type

Data Security



Network Security



Perimeter Security



Application Security



Other

Serverless Security Market, By Verticals

BFSI



Telecom



Energy and Utility



IT and ITeS



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Serverless Security Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research