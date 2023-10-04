ServeScape, Landscape Digital Marketplace, Expands Services to Greenville, SC

News provided by

ServeScape Inc.

04 Oct, 2023, 14:09 ET

Beginning October 7th, ServeScape will begin offering plant delivery and Plant Nerd AI to the Greenville market

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServeScape, the Atlanta-based farm-to-landscape online marketplace, is expanding delivery to serve the Greenville, SC market beginning Saturday, October 7th. ServeScape will provide Greenville customers home delivery of ServeScape's large plant inventory, as well as access to its pioneering Plant Nerd AI tool.

Launched in 2020, ServeScape identified the need to connect underutilized horticultural farms to local Atlanta homeowners and residential landscapers. Since its launch, ServeScape has made over 10,000 plant deliveries in Georgia.

"We are thrilled to connect the South's greatest plant growers with Upstate South Carolina. From inspiration to installation, Greenville area residents will now have the opportunity to create beautiful and resilient landscapes," said Mario Cambardella, founder and CEO of ServeScape.

With ServeScape's user-friendly online marketplace, customers order from a large selection of locally-grown plants sourced from southern horticultural farms. Those plants are then swiftly and conveniently delivered to a customer's front door by the ServeScape team in a week's time.

With the expansion into Greenville, customers will also have access to ServeScape's proprietary tool Plant Nerd AI, which provides expert information for residential landscaping needs. Useful to both beginner and seasoned gardeners, Plant Nerd AI is equipped with knowledge from decades of horticultural research to help customers create and maintain a beautiful and thriving landscape.

"In just a few years time, ServeScape has rapidly grown in the greater Atlanta market, providing both plant delivery and landscape installation to our customers," said Cambardella. "We plan to spread 'plant joy' into Greenville and share our inventory of the south's best plants."

Launched in March 2020, ServeScape is a farm-to-your-landscape digital marketplace of local plants and landscape supplies, as well as a curated marketplace for landscape design and installation contractors. Since its inception, ServeScape has delivered plants to over 10,000 customers in the Atlanta area. To learn more about ServeScape, visit https://servescape.com/. To learn more about Plant Nerd AI, visit https://servescape.com/pages/plant-nerd.

SOURCE ServeScape Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.