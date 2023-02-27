Ser.vi Worldwide and United Robotics Group to Unveil Solution to Hospitality Staffing Shortage at International Restaurant & Foodservice Show March 5-7 in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ser.vi Worldwide, (Get.Ser.vi) a leading provider of QR ordering solutions for restaurants, and the leading innovator in robotics technology United Robotics Group, will introduce innovative technologies designed to enhance dining experience for patrons and efficiencies for staff at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York (IRFS) March 5-7 at Javits Center.

At the show attendees can enjoy a convenient food and beverage experience, while seated in the four stages and theaters in the show hall. In the past, attendees would have to wait in long lines to pay and receive their food. Now they'll be able to order and pay with their phones via Ser.vi and Plato. United Robotics Group's service cobiot will deliver directly to their table.

"United Robotics Group Inc. is thrilled to showcase Plato, the mobile serving cobiot, as a solution to bring any establishment instant ROI by driving foot traffic, increasing customer retention and helping establishments that are experiencing staff shortages," says Logan Ripley, VP of Sales, Hospitality, United Robotics Group.

United Robotics Group's recent launch of Plato, a friendly, cutting-edge hospitality cobiot, is designed to optimize workflow for increased efficiency and drive sales. Plato enables restaurants and hotels to streamline their operations while pro viding top service to customers.

"Ser.vi works with traditional human service staff, but to further save on labor costs, Plato is an affordable option," said Sal Iozzia, CEO, Ser.vi Worldwide.

By combining their respective expertise, United Robotics Group and Ser.vi Worldwide aim to revolutionize how restaurants and hotels serve their customers. With Ser.vi's high quality, mobile restaurant menu that takes orders, payments, and automatically prints tickets in the kitchen or bar, restaurants can save up to 60% on front of house staff costs while alleviating workload. With Plato's 88-lb payload and autonomous mobile base, this collaboration is an end-to-end solution that streamlines operations and delivers a superior guest experience.

"We're excited to allow restaurant owners and decision makers the ability to try our new way of ordering and payment at the show," said Rashelle Rule, COO of Ser.vi.

