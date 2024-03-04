Serviam and Netsmart Unite for Innovative Value-Based Care Platform to Enhance the Senior Living Experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviam Care Network™, a purpose-driven organization on a mission to change the way America cares for seniors, and Netsmart, a vision driven, cause connected healthcare technology company, are excited to announce a strategic partnership aimed at bringing a consolidated, integrated platform to manage the wellness journey of seniors. This partnership is set to bring first of its kind value-based care technology to the senior living industry - helping seniors live happier and healthier lives.

"This partnership is more than just a step towards innovative care solutions; it's a gateway for Serviam to commercialize a purpose-built care coordination platform with workflow and logic designed specifically for residents of Senior Living, to Serviam's Network Membership and the Value-Based Care Alliance at large," said Tim Donnelly, CEO of Serviam Care Network. "Netsmart is a recognized leader in creating technology tailored to personalized care and enhancing outcomes. We have full confidence in their expertise and proven ability to adapt their value-based care technology to meet the unique needs within the senior living sector."

Under the new partnership, Netsmart and Serviam Care Network will bring to market the Higher Path Operating System™ for senior living operators to operationalize value-based health models in their communities. The partnership includes Serviam's Chief Product and Innovation Officer, Kelly Keefe, joining the Netsmart Population Health Management team to ensure the success of the joint initiative. The partnership is designed to harness Serviam's expertise in senior living with the expertise of Netsmart in population health technology, maximizing the strengths of both organizations.

"Netsmart continues to be at the forefront of integrating value-based care technology into the operations of senior living and post-acute care communities," said Scott Green, SVP & Managing Director of CareDimensions, Netsmart. "Serviam and Netsmart have shared dedication to senior care, which resonates with our overall goal of connecting all of community-based care. By working together, we are positioned to transform senior care delivery nationwide by using technology to shift to a more proactive model of care driven by the collective best practices of the Serviam Care Network. Netsmart is excited to be working alongside this network of innovators to apply the capabilities of our industry-leading CareFabric platform, inclusive of our CareConnect network, Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics, to ensure scalability of the Higher Path Operating System™ experience for residents within senior living and Serviam's Value-Based Care Alliance."

The collaborative endeavor between Serviam Care Network and Netsmart represents a pivotal advancement in value-based care, aimed explicitly at enhancing the management of care for the residents within Serviam's Value-Based Care Alliance network. By joining forces, Serviam and Netsmart aim to set new benchmarks in senior care, with a focus on delivering care that is not only effective and efficient but also deeply compassionate.

About Serviam Care Network, PBC

Serviam was created to serve a coalition of senior living providers whose purpose is to transform how America cares for seniors. The rapidly growing Network currently includes 34 operators across 47 states, in more than 800 communities, and more than 92,000 lives. For more information about Serviam Care Network, PBC visit via.serviam.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to- use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of skilled nursing, home care, hospice, palliative and senior living), and payer markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,600 associates work hand- in-hand with our 754,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1- 800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube. Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

