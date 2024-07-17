Serviam Care Network and Bickford Senior Living Unite to Bring Value-Based Care Health Model to Virginia Communities

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiamCareNetwork, through its Value-Based Care Alliance, is excited to announce BickfordSeniorLiving has joined the Value-Based Care Alliance of Virginia to introduce an innovative value-based care health model to its Virginia communities. This collaboration aims to enhance the quality of care for senior residents while improving health outcomes and reducing costs.

By joining Serviam's Value-Based Care Alliance of Virginia, Bickford Senior Living can participate in a value-based care system without needing its capital, relationships, or density of lives needed in a value-based care model. The partnership will combine Serviam's expertise in value-based care with Bickford Senior Living's commitment to exceptional senior care. Together, they will integrate Serviam's HigherPath™ Operating System through the Alliance, tailored to the unique needs of seniors, ensuring a higher standard of personalized, efficient, and effective care.

"Senior care today is reactive, expensive, and siloed. It's a sick-care system, not a healthcare system designed to keep seniors healthy. Most of us have accepted this status quo because it feels too big and complex to change. Not us. We're taking the road less traveled and championing a higher standard of senior care," said Andy Eby, CEO of Bickford Senior Living. "By partnering with Serviam's Value-Based Care Alliance, we are taking a significant step towards revolutionizing senior care in Virginia. Our residents deserve the best possible care, and this partnership will ensure they receive the right care at the right time."

Since joining the Value-Based Care Alliance of Virginia, Bickford Senior Living has observed remarkable improvements, including a 55% decrease in falls with injury, a 10% decrease in weekly ER visits, and zero medication errors. These outcomes highlight the effectiveness of the value-based care model in enhancing resident safety and health.

The value-based care model focuses on preventive care, disease management, and coordinated health services, which enhances the quality of life for residents and contributes to overall cost savings by reducing hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

"Bickford Senior Living is a Founding Member of Serviam Care Network, and our missions have always been aligned to transform the way that America cares for seniors," said Tim Donnelly, CEO of Serviam Care Network."Through the Value-Based Care Alliance, we will create a healthcare environment that promotes wellness, independence, and dignity for all residents."

Bickford Senior Living has long been a leader in senior care, known for its dedication to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for its residents. This partnership is a testament to Bickford's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in senior living.

About Serviam Care Network

Serviam Care Network was created to serve a coalition of senior living providers with the purpose of transforming how America cares for seniors. The rapidly growing network currently includes 41 operators across 49 states and more than 90,000 lives. For more information about Serviam Care Network, visit via.serviam.org.

About Bickford Senior Living

Bickford is a leading, family-owned senior living provider committed to helping their residents live happier, healthier, and longer through their innovative HigherPath Senior Health model. With a strong emphasis on personalized care and a dedication to quality, Bickford offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care across more than 50 communities in 7 states.

