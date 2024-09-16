Serviam Care Network and Curana Health Launch Value-Based Care Alliance in Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviam Care Network and Curana Health are proud to announce the launch of the Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida, an initiative designed to transform senior care across the state. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Serviam and Curana Health, bringing senior living operators and healthcare providers together to implement value-based care in senior housing settings (to improve health outcomes for senior living residents while reducing operator costs).

The Alliance will unite senior living communities from various operators across Florida, leveraging Serviam's proven HigherPath™ Operating System to deliver enhanced care.

Following the success of the Value-Based Care Alliance in Virginia, which was launched in September 2023, the Florida expansion aims to drive further operational and clinical excellence for seniors and their caregivers.

At the heart of this new initiative is Curana Health's on-site primary care services, which include physician-led care teams supported by Curana's Medicare Accountable Care Organizations and Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans (designed specifically for residents of senior living communities).Through these integrated services and Curana's value-based care programs, the Alliance equips operators with the tools and support needed to succeed in value-based care—without requiring upfront capital, extensive relationships, or a high volume of patients.

"Our approach focuses on improving outcomes for residents while delivering financial sustainability for operators," said Alan Fairbanks, President of Serviam's Value-Based Care Alliance. "We are excited to replicate our success from Virginia in Florida, providing a model that ensures better care for seniors while addressing the financial challenges operators face in today's healthcare landscape."

Curana Health plays a pivotal role in this collaborative effort by enhancing the care experience for senior living residents. Through its proactive care model, which focuses on preventive care, disease management, and seamless coordination of health services, Curana Health significantly reduces hospital readmissions, emergency room visits, and unnecessary healthcare costs.

"By working hand-in-hand with senior living providers, Serviam and Curana Health are able to create a sustainable model that benefits both operators and residents," said Mark Price, CEO of Curana Health. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Serviam and bring high quality, personalized care to more people."

The Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida is poised to revolutionize the way senior living communities approach healthcare, offering hands-on support at both the provider and operational levels. The value-based care model focuses on preventive care, disease management, and coordinated health services, which enhances quality of life for residents and contributes to overall cost savings by reducing hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

About Curana Health

Driven by the mission of improving senior living residents' health, happiness, and dignity, Curana Health is dedicated to advancing the adoption of value-based care and transforming the healthcare experience for senior living residents. Curana's medical group offers primary, post-acute, and multi-specialty care to seniors in skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living communities, and memory care settings. Curana's accountable care organizations and health plan partnerships support the medical group's personalized, proactive, and coordinated clinical care model. Additionally, Curana Health's owned and operated Medicare Advantage Special Needs Plans make care more accessible and affordable for residents while also offering skilled nursing facilities and senior living operators enhanced operational capabilities and new financial opportunities aligned to improved clinical outcomes. Curana's 1,000+ clinicians currently serve approximately 175,000 patients annually, spanning 34 states and 1,600+ senior living sites. To learn more, visit curanahealth.com.

About Serviam Care Network

Serviam Care Network was created to serve a coalition of senior living operators with the purpose of transforming how America cares for seniors. Serviam's growing Network includes 45 operators across 50 states and more than 1,300 communities. Serviam is at the forefront of innovation in value-based care for seniors. For more information, visit via.serviam.org .

