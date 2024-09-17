Serviam Care Network Announces Jerry Taylor as Vice President of Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serviam Care Network is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jerry Taylor as the new Vice President of the Value-Based Care Alliance of Florida. Jerry brings more than 13 years of extensive experience in the senior living industry, making him a valuable addition to the Serviam team.

Jerry's career began as a community sales leader, and over the years, he has advanced through various roles encompassing operations and real estate management for institutional capital. His commitment to improving the day-to-day operations in senior living aligns perfectly with Serviam's mission to transform how America cares for seniors.

"Most of my career has been in operations, from the community level to multisite management, as well as business development and acquisitions in institutional capital," said Taylor. "I am thrilled to join Serviam because of the opportunity to pivot to a mission-based organization focused on transforming senior care. With my background in day-to-day operations, I am uniquely positioned to assist operators in transitioning from hospitality to healthcare. I look forward to making a broader impact on the senior living industry through value-based care, which better tracks health outcomes and quality care."

Jerry has also been actively involved in several industry organizations, contributing to NIC's Future Leader's Council, NIC planning committee, ASHA chairman's circle, and participating in multiple panel discussions. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business and Healthcare Innovation from Arizona State University.

"Jerry was chosen for his mission-driven mindset and dedicated efforts to seniors throughout his career," said Alan Fairbanks, President of Serviam Care Network's Value-Based Care Alliance. "We are confident that his expertise and passion will greatly benefit our efforts to innovate and improve senior care in Florida."

Serviam Care Network exists to be in service to the transformation of how America cares for seniors. Serviam aims to create and deliver economic value, efficiency, and effectiveness by bringing senior living operators together in new ways. Built by operators for operators, Serviam is helping senior living operators tap into the potential of value-based care, starting with regional pilots in Virginia and now expanding into Florida.

Serviam Care Network is committed to transforming senior care in America by bringing together senior living operators to explore new possibilities. The network focuses on creating value for operators through economic value, efficiency, and effectiveness. Serviam's value-based care model, HigherPath Operating SystemTM, has shown significant improvements in senior living communities, with successful pilots in Virginia and now expanding into Florida. Serviam's growing Network includes 45 operators across 50 states and more than 1,300 communities. For more information, visit serviam.org.

