Service 1st Financial and Intelligent Mobile Support Announce Partnership to Bring Home Comfort-as-a-Service to Residential HVAC & Plumbing Contractors

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st"), a disruptive financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry, and Intelligent Mobile Support, Inc. ("IMS"), the industry's leading provider of software tools to grow contractors' businesses, announced today an integration partnership.

The partnership will provide current and future IMS customers, including those utilizing its Sales Builder Pro platform, integrated access to Service 1st's Premier Program™, a worry-free service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their heating, cooling, and plumbing systems for a low monthly payment, while eliminating the common pain points associated with owning, maintaining, and repairing such systems.

"The Sales Builder Pro platform was built to help residential contractors improve their businesses, and we are constantly seeking ways to further this goal. The Premier Program is a differentiated offering that addresses a rapidly changing consumer landscape, while delivering contractors higher close rates, increased revenue and profitability, and stronger and more enduring customer relationships," said IMS Founder & CEO, John Steidley. "We are excited to be the industry's first software provider to gain integrated access to the Premier Program."

Service 1st Vice President of Business Development, Thomas Towe, added, "We are building a network of key strategic relationships to accelerate the industry's transition to Home Comfort-as-a-Service. We chose to partner with Sales Builder Pro because of its position as the industry's most fully-featured HVAC sales proposal automation tool on the market today. No other tool does as much to drive margin and profitability improvements for contractors, going far beyond just faster sales proposal automation. Our integration with IMS will provide Sales Builder Pro users the ability to configure, propose, and quote the Premier Program directly within the application. We are enthusiastic about this partnership and the value it will create for residential contractors across the United States."



About Service 1st Financial

Based in Bethesda, MD, Service 1st Financial is a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry. Through Service 1st's network of authorized contractors, homeowners can rely on the Premier Program to cover all their home comfort heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and plumbing needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, consumables replacements, no-charge covered repairs, and complete peace-of-mind, all for a low monthly payment.

For further information, please visit www.worryfreehomecomfort.com.

Media Contact: Thomas Towe, Tel: 240.800.7568, Email: [email protected]

About Intelligent Mobile Support

Intelligent Mobile Support, Inc. was founded to improve the productivity and profitability of HVAC and other in-home service contractors. Led by that vision and inputs from hundreds of contractors, the company created the Sales Builder Pro family of products.

For further information, please visit www.imobilesupport.com.

Media Contact: Joel Goldstein, Tel: 216.509.3119, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Service 1st Financial, LLC

