Service 1st Financial Announces Launch of Its Premier Program(TM)

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st") announced today the official launch of its Premier ProgramTM, a comprehensive, worry-free service for homeowners to upgrade and replace their heating and cooling system(s).

"With the cost of heating and cooling system replacements continually rising, homeowners are seeking a worry-free service that eliminates the traditional headaches of owning a system, including unexpected and expensive repairs or complete system replacements that can cost thousands of dollars. Homeowners want their heating and cooling systems to make their homes comfortable, keep the air that their families breathe clean, and operate efficiently, safely, and reliably without having to worry about maintenance, consumables, or costly future repairs. For a low monthly payment, our Premier Program™ service offers a straightforward solution to these customer needs," explained Anuj Khanna, Founder & CEO of Service 1st.

Service 1st partners with market-leading, independent HVAC contractors in the U.S. that consistently provide the highest quality maintenance, repair, and replacement services to residential consumers. "Through our network of authorized contractors, homeowners can rely on our Premier Program™ service to cover all their home comfort heating, cooling, and indoor air quality needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, no-charge service and repair, and complete peace of mind," said Mr. Khanna.

"We are excited to announce the official launch of the Premier ProgramTM and look forward to building strong partnerships with leading residential HVAC contractors and other key industry players," said Mr. Khanna. "Our innovative service offering, tech-enabled origination platform, experienced leadership team, and extensive financial backing uniquely position Service 1st to transform the way residential HVAC system replacements are purchased in the U.S."

Based in Bethesda, MD, Service 1st Financial is a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry. The Premier Program™ eliminates the common pain points associated with owning a heating and cooling system, while providing homeowners complete peace of mind for a low monthly payment. With over 70 years of experience in the heating and air conditioning services industry, the Service 1st leadership team understands the challenges of maintaining, repairing, and replacing heating and air conditioning systems both from a homeowner and contractor perspective. The Premier ProgramTM was developed to address these challenges and promote more valuable and enduring relationships between customer and contractor.

