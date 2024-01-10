Service 1st Financial, LLC Announces Name Change to Comfort Connect™

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC, a leading financial technology, innovation, and training organization serving residential home services contractors and their customers, announced today its new company name and brand, Comfort Connect. Through its industry-leading Premier Program®, Comfort Connect offers a subscription service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their home comfort systems, including HVAC systems, tank and tankless water heaters, water softening and purification systems, and standby generators. Approximately 40% of the firm's portfolio is comprised of heat pumps.

Several years ago, Service 1st was founded to assist the home comfort industry in transitioning from a product-based model to a subscription-like service. Data shows that many consumers prefer service-based consumption models that provide access and use to products without the upfront cost or traditional risks and burdens of product ownership.

"As our business has evolved and grown in recent years, we believe our new name and brand, Comfort Connect, resonates better with what we deliver in the marketplace today," said Anuj Khanna, Founder & CEO. "Our value proposition to home comfort industry stakeholders goes beyond the service-based model we started a few years ago. At our core, we are creating new, stronger, more stable connections between contractors and the consumers who enjoy our worry-free home comfort programs. This differentiated value proposition deserves a more descriptive name reflecting the comfort and connection we foster in collaboration with our Premier Program authorized contractors in the United States."

"While our name is changing to Comfort Connect, our industry-leading, worry-free home comfort program, the Premier Program, remains the same," said Tom Towe, VP of Marketing & Business Development. "Comfort Connect will continue to deliver the contractor support and training required to facilitate the industry's transition to a service-based consumption model while improving consumers' home comfort experience across a growing portfolio of product categories."

About Comfort Connect:

Based in Bethesda, MD, Comfort Connect is a leading financial technology, innovation and training organization serving residential home services contractors in the United States. Our Premier Program is offered through independent contractors on a growing portfolio of home comfort products, including HVAC systems, IAQ products, tank and tankless water heaters, water softener, purification and filtration systems, and standby generators. Comfort Connect is the only independent, unconflicted provider of comprehensive worry-free home comfort programs in the industry. Learn more at: www.comfortconnect.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

