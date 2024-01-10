Service 1st Financial, LLC Announces Name Change to Comfort Connect™

News provided by

Comfort Connect

10 Jan, 2024, 08:42 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC, a leading financial technology, innovation, and training organization serving residential home services contractors and their customers, announced today its new company name and brand, Comfort Connect. Through its industry-leading Premier Program®, Comfort Connect offers a subscription service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their home comfort systems, including HVAC systems, tank and tankless water heaters, water softening and purification systems, and standby generators. Approximately 40% of the firm's portfolio is comprised of heat pumps.

Several years ago, Service 1st was founded to assist the home comfort industry in transitioning from a product-based model to a subscription-like service. Data shows that many consumers prefer service-based consumption models that provide access and use to products without the upfront cost or traditional risks and burdens of product ownership.

"As our business has evolved and grown in recent years, we believe our new name and brand, Comfort Connect, resonates better with what we deliver in the marketplace today," said Anuj Khanna, Founder & CEO. "Our value proposition to home comfort industry stakeholders goes beyond the service-based model we started a few years ago. At our core, we are creating new, stronger, more stable connections between contractors and the consumers who enjoy our worry-free home comfort programs. This differentiated value proposition deserves a more descriptive name reflecting the comfort and connection we foster in collaboration with our Premier Program authorized contractors in the United States."

"While our name is changing to Comfort Connect, our industry-leading, worry-free home comfort program, the Premier Program, remains the same," said Tom Towe, VP of Marketing & Business Development. "Comfort Connect will continue to deliver the contractor support and training required to facilitate the industry's transition to a service-based consumption model while improving consumers' home comfort experience across a growing portfolio of product categories."

Adding the Premier Program to your offering is fast and simple. For more information on the Premier Program, please visit www.comfortconnect.com/premier-program.

About Comfort Connect:

Based in Bethesda, MD, Comfort Connect is a leading financial technology, innovation and training organization serving residential home services contractors in the United States. Our Premier Program is offered through independent contractors on a growing portfolio of home comfort products, including HVAC systems, IAQ products, tank and tankless water heaters, water softener, purification and filtration systems, and standby generators. Comfort Connect is the only independent, unconflicted provider of comprehensive worry-free home comfort programs in the industry. Learn more at: www.comfortconnect.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Tom Towe - VP Marketing & Business Development
Comfort Connect
469-585-4541
[email protected] 

SOURCE Comfort Connect

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.