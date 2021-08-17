Service 1st Financial Named Strategic Partner of Nexstar Network

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service 1st Financial, LLC ("Service 1st"), a disruptive financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry, and Nexstar Network ("Nexstar"), a leading, member-owned business development and best practices training organization for the trades, announced today formation of a strategic partnership.

Service 1st has been designated a preferred Home Comfort-as-a-Service provider for Nexstar members in the United States. The partnership will provide Nexstar members unique access to the Premier Program™, a Service 1st offering that delivers contractors significant business differentiation, attractive revenue and margin growth, stronger and more enduring customer relationships, and increased enterprise value.

"As a trusted business resource for a membership network of over 850 residential home services contractors, Nexstar has a commitment to continuous improvement, developing best practices, and building new partnerships to help our members grow and improve their businesses," said Nexstar President & CEO Julian Scadden. "Our new strategic partnership with Service 1st will offer our members access to a proven resource to support customer engagement and retention. We are pleased to team with Service 1st and look forward to seeing the positive results this partnership will deliver for our members."

"We are excited to establish a partnership with Nexstar that leverages our shared commitment to bringing innovative, industry-leading products, services, and training to forward-thinking HVAC and plumbing contractors across the United States," said Anuj Khanna, Founder & CEO of Service 1st. "We look forward to working with Nexstar and its members to help drive their businesses to new heights."

Nexstar Director of Strategic Partnerships, Susan Tigner, added, "Nexstar is extremely selective when choosing Strategic Partners for the organization. After spending time with the Service 1st team, it was apparent that the Premier Program is the next logical evolution in residential replacement sales. We're excited to announce this partnership and to assist Service 1st in bringing Home Comfort-as-a-Service to our members and their valued customers."

Through Service 1st's network of authorized contractors, homeowners can rely on the Premier Program to cover all their home comfort heating, cooling, indoor air quality, and plumbing needs, including the latest energy-efficient equipment, annual maintenance, consumables replacements, no-charge covered repairs, and complete peace-of-mind, all for a low monthly payment.

About Service 1st Financial

Based in Bethesda, MD, Service 1st Financial is a leading financial technology company serving the residential home services contracting industry. The company's Premier Program improves the homeowner experience by offering a comprehensive, worry-free service for homeowners to replace and upgrade their heating, cooling, and plumbing systems all for a low monthly payment, while eliminating the common pain points associated with owning, maintaining, and repairing home comfort systems.

For further information, please visit www.worryfreehomecomfort.com.

Media Contact:

Tom Towe, VP of Business Development, 240.800.7568

About Nexstar Network

With a solution to every business problem, Nexstar Network is a member-owned organization that drives business growth and development through continued education and the sharing of ideas. Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Nexstar serves member companies across the United States, Canada, and Australia. With comprehensive business training, proven business systems and dedicated business coaching, Nexstar empowers its over 850 member companies to be industry leaders. Nexstar is so much more than tools and resources for business strategy and sustained success. It's a membership designed for an intentional life.

For further information, please visit www.nexstarnetwork.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Garry, Marketing Manager, 612.812.4501

SOURCE Service 1st Financial, LLC

Related Links

http://www.worryfreehomecomfort.com

