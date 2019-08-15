Service American Indemnity Company Announces Jacob Clymer as NEW Senior Vice President of Program Business

Mr. Clymer brings over 17 years' experience partnering with diverse groups of insurance companies across multiple lines of business. This includes public entity, national, regional and specialty companies. Most recently, Jacob was a Managing Director and Workers Compensation Practice Group Leader with Aon working closely with clients to develop innovative capital solutions, portfolio analysis and profitable growth strategies. In this capacity he also served as a strategic advisor and relationship manager for numerous insurance companies, adding value throughout the organization's goals and initiatives.

"I am pleased to welcome Jacob Clymer to SAIC," said Kelly Gray, SAIC's CEO and President. "Jake's track record of delivering high-performing program business demonstrates the extensive reinsurance experience he brings to our company. With his intimate understanding of the opportunities available to SAIC, combined with his financial expertise and strategic and operational experience, he has the mix of skills that will drive the growth and success of SAIC."

About Service American

Service American Indemnity Company was formed in March 2018 with a goal to augment and expand the company geographically through writing Program Business on a national scale. The company also offers Fronting Company services utilizing its extensive experience and history of success in writing Workers Compensation business. Service American has the leadership experience to consider additional lines of business as well – for the right partner. Service American and its sister company, Service Lloyds, are pooled and operate under the Service Insurance Holdings, Inc. parent which is wholly owned by the Gray Family. Service American Indemnity Company and Service Lloyds are rated A- VIII (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

SOURCE Service American Indemnity Company