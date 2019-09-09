Service American Indemnity Company Announces Risk Transfer Insurance Agency as NEW Program Partner

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service American Indemnity Company ("SAIC"), national provider of program services, today announced the addition of Risk Transfer Insurance Agency as the newest partner to support its continued national growth in Workers Compensation.

"We are pleased to have Risk Transfer Insurance Agency join our growing ranks of diversified program business as we continue to expand. We look forward to a long-term relationship working alongside this proven leader in program operations," said Steve Collier, SAIC Chief Operating Officer.

About Risk Transfer Insurance Agency

Risk Transfer Insurance Agency (RTIA) is a full-service commercial P&C agency and program administrator. RTIA was founded in June 2000 and specializes in creating customized insurance solutions and risk management services for Professional Employer Organizations and Temp Staffing Industries. Since its inception, Risk Transfer has underwritten over $2B of PEO and Temp Staffing premium and formed numerous industry-specific carrier programs. Most recently, the organization was honored and selected by Business Insurance as the US Insurance Awards 2018 Broker Team of the Year for all agencies under $500M in revenue.

About Service American

Service American Indemnity Company (SAIC) is a nationally admitted casualty insurer focused on Workers Compensation. The company was formed in March 2018 to further expand upon the expertise and history of success in writing workers compensation achieved by its sister company, Service Lloyds Insurance Company. One of the key strategic growth components includes partnering with strong Programs.

SAIC operates under its parent, Service Insurance Holdings, which is wholly owned by the Gray Family. Service American Indemnity Company and Service Lloyds are rated A-VIII (Excellent) by A.M. Best.

Media Contact

Jacob Clymer

Senior VP - Programs

Phone: 512-637-3132

Email: Jacob.clymer@serviceamerican.com

SOURCE Service American Indemnity Company