Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights

Travelers that book a flight via KAYAK's facilitated booking path will now receive Service's industry-leading automated and proprietary flight monitoring technology. In the instance of a flight delay or cancellation, Service automatically alerts KAYAK, prompting them to message the traveler and offering Service as a way to get compensation. The integration is completely private; KAYAK does not share any information with Service beyond anonymous flight details.

"Putting the customer first is just good business sense," said Michael Schneider, CEO and Founder of Service. "Most travelers don't want to take the time to complain following flight issues, but that doesn't mean they don't want compensation for their inconvenience. KAYAK shares our mission of putting the customer first, and getting them compensation they deserve in the most effortless way possible."

Whether for work or play, travelers want to feel taken care of by the companies and airlines that they choose to do business with. This is the first partnership between a major travel search engine in the United States and a third party that gets compensation for customers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, and another example of how the travel industry is prioritizing customer service and its impact on customer retention and satisfaction.

"We are always looking for ways to help our users plan a trip with confidence. Offering our users the opportunity to easily get compensated for flight delays or cancellations is a great benefit," said Debby Soo, Chief Commercial Officer of KAYAK. "KAYAK has already taken the friction out of travel search, and now with Service, the same is true for the aftermath of flight-related hassles."

Service saves the average consumer over $300 each year, while helping airlines and hotels retain their most valuable customers. It is the only company that secures flight compensation for travel disruptions on U.S. carriers. In addition, Service recently launched its hotel offering, which uses automated, proprietary technology to search travelers' inboxes for upcoming hotel reservations, then monitors the rate for price drops, automatically rebooking users in the exact same room at the lower rate, up until the time they check in.

Service is a Los Angeles-based technology startup that makes it easy for consumers to get compensation for travel hassles, including flight disruptions and hotel room price changes. Service's proprietary technology automatically scans and monitors your inbox for flight and hotel reservations, securing compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, as well as post-booking hotel rate drops.

Service was founded in 2015 and has raised $5.1M in funding led by Founders Fund with participation from Menlo Ventures, Maveron, 8VC, Arena Ventures and well-known entrepreneurs including Alex Bard, Tikhon Bernstam, Brenden Mulligan and Robin Chan.

KAYAK helps millions of travelers around the globe make confident travel decisions. As the world's leading travel search engine, KAYAK searches other sites to show travelers the information they need to find the right flights, hotels, rental cars and vacation packages.

