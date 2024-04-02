Service and Working Animals Receive Free Eye Exams Across the U.S.

Registration Opens on April 1, 2024

MERIDIAN, Idaho, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists ® (ACVO) is proud to announce registration opens for the 15th annual National Service Animal Eye Exam Event, sponsored by Epicur Pharma®, April 1 to 30, 2024. The event brings together more than 250 board-certified ACVO Diplomates across approximately 170 cities in the U.S.A., Canada, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom to provide screening free eye exams to Service and Working Animals in May. Appointment availability can be limited and must be made by Service and Working Animal handlers during the registration period from April 1st to 30th, 2024.

Veterinary Ophthalmologist provides eye exam to Service Dog during the 2023 National Service Animal Eye Exam Event. ACVO National Service Animal Eye Exam Event Logo

"The ACVO/Epicur National Service Animal Eye Event is one that my colleagues and I look forward to all year. It not only gives us a chance to give back to some of the most deserving members of our human and animal community, but it allows us a critical opportunity to protect the physical well-being and the livelihood of the animals who are working to care for their humans. This event allows us to engage with a subset of the population that we might otherwise minimally have the opportunity to interact with, to offer thanks for their service, and to offer proactive care. Although most of the working animals that we screen have normal, healthy eye exams, we have the ability to identify and resolve minor issues quickly, and on rare occasion, identify and treat issues that could result in blindness and pain. These screenings offer a different and more specialized level of eye examination than are possible during a primary care or wellness exam, and we hope that every working animal will take advantage of this opportunity with a board-certified ophthalmologist each year," said ACVO Membership, Promotion, & Outreach Committee Chairperson, Dr. Elizabeth Lutz, DVM, DACVO.

Preview the participating locations at acvoeyeexam.org/participating-cities . Note that locations change year to year. To register, visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations . Once registered, the owner/handler will receive a link to a list of participating clinics with their contact information to schedule an appointment. The owner/handler must provide the registration number to the clinic when making an appointment. Please note that appointments are not confirmed until the owner/handler has contacted the clinic directly. Appointments will be held throughout May 2024, and dates and times may vary by location based on the availability of exams. Limited appointments are available, plan to register early.

To qualify for a free eye exam, animals must be active, currently working, formally trained Service, Working, or formally trained therapy animals (with written proof of therapy training & registration). Qualification paperwork for the training and current working status of either the Service Animal or registered therapy animal must be provided to the clinic at the time of the exam, in addition to the registration number provided in the confirmation email. For information on what to expect during the exam, visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations .

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties that board certifies veterinarians as ophthalmologists. The 2024 ACVO National Service Animal Eye Exam Event is sponsored by Epicur Pharma®. For more information about the ACVO and its boarded veterinary ophthalmologists, visit www.ACVO.org. Visit Epicur Pharma® at www.epicurpharma.com.

ACVO MEDIA CONTACT: ACVO® Service Animal Office | [email protected]

SOURCE American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists (ACVO)