Service and Working Animals Receive Free Eye Exams During 14th Annual Event

MERIDIAN, Idaho , March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO) is proud to announce registration is open for the 14th anniversary of the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event, sponsored by Epicur Pharma®. After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the event is back at full strength, bringing together more than 260 board-certified ACVO Diplomates across approximately 200 cities in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico, and Hong Kong to provide free eye exams to Service and Working Animals in May. Appointments are limited and must be made by Service and Working Animal handlers during the registration period from April 1 to 30, 2023.

"Over 550 ACVO Diplomates have volunteered their time and resources to provide free exams to all types of Service and Working Animals, in hopes of catching potential health concerns earlier," said Stacee Daniel, executive director of ACVO. "The event has provided free examinations to approximately 76,000 Service and Working Animals since it was founded in 2008, and we're proud to be back at full capacity this year."

"During our annual National Service Animal Eye Exam Event, other ophthalmologists and I have found eye problems that left untreated could shorten the service life of these valuable animals," said Bill Miller, DVM, DACVO, and creator of the Service Animal event. "I have been so fortunate to participate in the event and help different types of Service Animals, including Search and Rescue dogs, diabetic detection dogs, cadaver dogs, guide dogs, and PTSD support dogs, just to name a few."

Each year, ACVO Diplomates worldwide look forward to giving back during the National Service Animal Eye Exam Event by helping the Service and Working animals that help us. "Vision is so important for the normal function of service and therapy dogs," said Nancy Bromberg, VMD, MS, DACVO. "The handlers of the animals are always so thankful for the services we offer, and in return, I feel good knowing I've given back to my community."

Before registering for the 2023 event, see participating locations at acvoeyeexam.org/participating-cities . Please note that locations may have changed from previous years and are limited. To register, visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations . Once registration is confirmed, the owner/handler will receive a link to a list of participating clinics and their contact information to schedule an appointment. The owner/handler must provide the registration number to the clinic when making an appointment. Please note that appointments are not confirmed until the owner/handler has contacted the clinic directly. Appointments will be held throughout May 2023, and dates and times may vary based on the availability of exams. Limited appointments are available, so those interested are encouraged to register early.

To qualify for a free eye exam, animals must be active, working formally trained Service, Working or formally trained therapy animals with written proof of training (and/or active registration for therapy only). Those currently enrolled in a formal Service or Working Animal training program may also qualify for an exam based on clinic availability. Qualification paperwork for the training and current working status of either the Service Animal or therapy animal must be provided to the clinic at the time of the exam, in addition to the registration number provided in the confirmation email. For information on what to expect during the exam, visit acvoeyeexam.org/qualifications-expectations .

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties that board certifies veterinarians as ophthalmologists. The 2023 ACVO National Service Animal Eye Exam Event is sponsored by Epicur Pharma®.

The American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists® (ACVO®) is an approved veterinary specialty organization of the American Board of Veterinary Specialties and is recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Its mission is "to advance the quality of veterinary medicine through certification of veterinarians who demonstrate excellence as specialists in veterinary ophthalmology." To become board certified, a candidate must successfully complete a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree, a one-year internship, a three-year ACVO® approved residency and pass a series of credentials and examinations. For more information, please visit www.ACVO.org.

Epicur Pharma is a division of Stokes Healthcare™ (founded in 1975), sister division to Stokes Pharmacy ®, and a dedicated ACVO supporter for many years. Adding a unique offering to the veterinary industry, Epicur Pharma is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility that follows Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) which are FDA enforced regulations. Every drug is 100% manufactured to FDA standards so you can be confident in the quality of your pet's prescription. As a loving pet owner, you are in charge of your pet's safety and wellbeing. With medications from Epicur, you'll be fulfilling that promise. Epicur Pharma is proud to be a pioneer in animal drug standards, offering the largest selection of manufactured drugs that are traditionally compounded. For more information, go to epicurpharma.com

