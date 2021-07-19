Service Champions Partners With HELP Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Drains And Electric

BREA, Calif., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Champions Group announced today that it has acquired HELP Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Drains and Electric of Ohio, expanding the California based company's footprint into the Midwest. Prominently servicing the greater Cincinnati, Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana communities for more than 80 years, HELP, led by Wesley Holm, offers exceptional service from a well-trained team of knowledgeable technicians providing efficient installation, repairs and maintenance for residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. Service Champions is a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners.

"The combination of Service Champions and HELP creates a national platform that will expand our ability to provide best-in-class customer service in the heating and cooling industry beyond the West and across the United States, said Leland Smith, Founder and CEO of Service Champions. "Our respective companies bring so much to the table and by building on our collective resources, relationships and experiences, we will deliver enhanced experiences to our customer base. We are proud to welcome a company that not only offers exceptional service and reliable delivery but supports the communities where they live and work. HELP's Midwest roots, outstanding management team and leadership across the complete catalog of home services are a strong complement to our business philosophy and the principles our company was founded on. We are honored to build on the legacy of the Holm family," Smith added.

HELP is led by its President, Wesley Holm, the second generation of the Holm family to preside over the company since 1932. "Service Champions' acquisition of HELP demonstrates their confidence in the strength of the Cincinnati metropolitan area home services marketplace. We are proud to join a group that is laser focused on the customer experience and bring together our talented teams and complimentary organizations. This partnership allows us to extend the value we bring to our customers where we pride ourselves on being courteous, professional and going above and beyond to get it right and exceed our customer's expectations each and every time" said Holm.

"This is an exciting day for our Service Champions team as we step outside of the West and into the Midwest toward significant and untapped potential for growth across the entire United States, added Daniel Hamm, Service Champions CFO. Completing this acquisition is an important step toward our mission to be the premier home services provider in the United States" said Hamm.

Frank DiMarco, Service Champions' COO is focused on the future as well. "The acquisition of HELP has incredible strategic value to Service Champions, said DiMarco. Our objective is to provide the highest quality service and offerings for an always expanding customer base. With the highly talented, trusted and well-known teams from both Service Champions and HELP now joining forces, and by investing in our business and maintaining our focus on earning the trust of our customers and clients, we are now better equipped than ever to achieve the goal," he added.

About Service Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Service Champions is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning and plumbing services. With the mission to maintain long term relationships with its customers, Service Champions is dedicated to delivering timely, high quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC and plumbing products. Service Champions goes to market with several trade names including; Service Champions, Bell Brothers, Moore Home Services, ASI, Adeedo! and ProSkill Services. For more information, please visit https://partnerships.servicechampions.com.

About Odyssey Investment Partners

Odyssey Investment Partners, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is a leading private equity investment firm with more than a 25-year history of partnering with skilled managers to transform middle-market companies into more efficient and diversified businesses with strong growth profiles. Odyssey makes majority-controlled investments in industries with a long-term positive outlook and favorable secular trends. For further information about Odyssey, please visit www.odysseyinvestment.com.

M&A Contact: Daniel Hamm, CFO

E: [email protected]

P: 562.212.3694

Media Contact: Dana Rosenberg

E: [email protected]

P: 310.702.1539

SOURCE Service Champions Plumbing, Heating & AC

