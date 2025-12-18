Service Compression Announces $400 Million ABL Facility Upsize

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Compression, LLC ("Service Compression" or "SC"), a leading provider of natural gas compression services to exploration and production companies, today announced the successful upsize of its asset‑based loan (ABL) credit facility to $400 million, representing a $100 million increase from the prior facility. The upsized facility closed on December 17, 2025, and is led by J.P. Morgan.

The expanded facility enhances SC's financial flexibility to support continued fleet growth, invest in next‑generation technologies, and meet sustained customer demand across its core operating basins. The transaction reflects the Company's strong operating performance, high‑quality asset base, and disciplined approach to capital allocation.

"This $100 million facility upsize is a strong validation of the durability of our platform and the confidence our partners have in our strategy," said Rhett Newberry, Chief Executive Officer of SC. "With continued support from J.P. Morgan, Warburg Pincus, and Masked Rider Capital, we are well positioned to scale our fleet, invest in technology, and continue delivering reliable, high-performance solutions to our customers."

The upsized facility builds on SC's long‑standing partnership with J.P. Morgan and is supported by the Company's equity sponsors, Warburg Pincus and Masked Rider Capital. Together, these partnerships have enabled SC to scale its platform while maintaining a focus on operational excellence, reliability, and innovation.

Meeting Customer Demand Through Scale and Innovation

SC continues to experience robust demand across its fleet of gas and electric compression units, driven by customer preference for high‑reliability equipment, proactive service, and emissions‑conscious solutions. The additional capital will allow SC to expand in key markets, accelerate deployment of new assets, and further invest in proprietary technology designed to optimize uptime and performance.

SC remains committed to advancing compression solutions that improve operational efficiency while supporting sustainability initiatives. The Company's electric and gas compression offerings are designed to deliver enhanced reliability, reduced emissions, and compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

About SC

Service Compression, LLC ("SC") is a leading provider of natural gas compression services for exploration and production companies at the wellhead. Since its founding in 2004, the Company has built a reputation for reliability, innovation, and proactive partnerships. Headquartered in Ft Worth, Texas, with field offices in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas, SC specializes in providing technology-fueled compression solutions to meet the needs of blue-chip customers in the upstream oil and gas sector. For more information visit, www.servicecompression.com .

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Today, the firm has more than $85 billion in assets under management, and more than 215 companies in their active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,000 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies.

The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Masked Rider Capital

Masked Rider Capital, LLC (MRC) is a private investment firm with annual revenue across notable portfolio companies totaling more than $500 million. Establish in 2012 and headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, MRC's initiatives involve collaboration with companies, entrepreneurs, and developers across various industry sectors, offering equity investments and specialized debt structures. Learn more at www.maskedrider.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact

Please direct inquiries to:

Jackson Lucas

Chief Investment Officer

Service Compression, LLC

[email protected]

