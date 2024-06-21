Service Coordination Awarded Washington Post 2024 Top Workplace Honor

FREDERICK, Md., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Coordination Inc. (SCI), a leading provider of case management services for more than 16,000 people of all ages with disabilities and medically complex needs, has been named one of The Washington Post's 2024 Top Workplaces.

This prestigious award is a testament to SCI's commitment to cultivating an inclusive workplace where people come first. The recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through an independent survey, measuring several aspects of workplace culture including alignment, engagement, and leadership. The results highlight SCI's inspiring dedication to creating a positive work environment while driving solutions and meaningful community impact.

President and CEO of Service Coordination Inc., John Dumas, expressed his pride and gratitude for team members, sharing, "We are deeply honored to accept this prestigious award. Our growth and success are rooted in building strong, collaborative relationships within our organization and with our external partners. These connections are our work's foundation, allowing us to navigate complex systems masterfully and make possibilities a reality for the people we support and their families."

Reflecting upon team members' dedication, "With a shared leadership approach, our incredible teams consistently go above and beyond to make a difference. We are proud to be recognized as a Washington Post Top Workplace and remain committed to fostering an environment where everyone can grow and succeed," said Dumas.

In addition, SCI was also awarded for excellence in all five Top Workplaces Culture Awards categories:

Purpose and Values

Work-Life Flexibility

Innovation

Leadership

Compensation and Benefits

SCI's growth continues, as a top nonprofit and leading Maryland employer for mission-driven professionals. Learn more about opportunities to join dedicated SCI teams, here.

About Service Coordination, Inc.

Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) is a leading non-profit organization that provides award-winning case management services and advocacy for more than 16,000 individuals of all ages with disabilities, medically complex needs, and older adults across Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. SCI helps people with support needs navigate complex systems by championing choice, fostering community, and nurturing connections that create pathways to resources that respect their dignity and rights. SCI also provides companion care and aging life care management services through Montcordia. Learn more online or by following SCI on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

