Service Coordination, Inc. Appoints Karl Lowe to Board of Directors

FREDERICK, Md., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Coordination, Inc. (SCI) is proud to announce the appointment of Karl Lowe to its Board of Directors, effective July 1. Karl brings a wealth of experience and a passion for leveraging technology to improve lives, making him a valuable addition to the SCI Board.

Karl joined Catholic Relief Services (CRS) in 2016 as Vice President and Chief Information Officer, guiding strategy in technology and continuous improvement to enhance operations and donor engagement, contributing to CRS's mission of improving lives.

Before CRS, Karl had an illustrious 18-year career at Eaton, serving as Vice President of IT for EMEA and Global Operations Excellence while based in Europe, driving Six Sigma for continuous improvement. Karl holds a Chemistry degree from Princeton University and an MBA with Honors from the Case Western Reserve Weatherhead School of Management. Contributing to several boards, he is a member of the CIO Executive Council, a global body dedicated to enhancing IT leadership.

Karl shared, "I am delighted to join the Board of Directors at SCI. After years of supporting international communities, the chance to align with SCI's unwavering commitment to people and families in the region perfectly aligns with my values and aspirations of making a difference at a local level. I look forward to contributing and leveraging my technology experience to drive a successful mission strategy and expand our impact."

"We are thrilled to welcome Karl Lowe to our Board of Directors," said John Dumas, President and CEO of SCI. "His extensive leadership experience, tenure as a global executive, and commitment to leveraging his profound technology expertise for social good align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to the insights he will bring."

About:

Service Coordination, Inc . (SCI) is a leading non-profit that provides award-winning case management services and advocacy for more than 16,000 people of all ages with disabilities and medically complex needs across Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia. SCI helps people with support needs navigate complex systems by championing choice, fostering community, and nurturing connections that create pathways to resources that respect their dignity and rights. SCI also provides companion care and aging life care management through Montcordia. Learn more online or by following SCI on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

