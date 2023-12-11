SERVICE COORDINATION RECEIVES 2023 TOP WORKPLACES AWARD

The Top Workplaces recognition is based on employee feedback gathered through a comprehensive third-party survey conducted by Energage LLC, a renowned employee engagement technology partner. The confidential survey assesses 15 key culture drivers crucial for organizational success, including alignment, execution, and connection.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount."

Service Coordination not only secured a position in the top ten among large employers on the Top Workplaces list, but also earned recognition for excellence in three key categories: Purpose and Values, Work-Life Flexibility, and Nonprofit Organizations in the national rankings!

President and CEO of Service Coordination, John Dumas expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, "People First is our promise, reflecting our commitment to the people we support and our team members. This recognition is so important because it captures our team members' voices and reinforces our work, putting the focus on people."

Dumas highlights Service Coordination's commitment to enhancing its Total Rewards program, which includes total compensation packages and competitive benefits as a contributor to cultivating a people-centered work culture, and the overall team member experience. "This strategic approach has bolstered the retention and engagement of team members, resulting in improved experiences for our team members and, by extension, their families."

"As we celebrate this success," Dumas added, "we will continue to inspire change and use this opportunity to share the work of our exceptional team within the region, motivating more people to join our transformative work that impacts communities across the state of Maryland."

Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore, congratulated Service Coordination on this significant achievement. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Service Coordination for being recognized as one of Maryland's Best Workplaces and one of Maryland's Best Non-Profits," said Governor Moore. "The commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for their employees and the individuals served is truly commendable. This achievement reflects the dedication and excellence that SCI consistently demonstrates in enhancing the lives of those with disabilities. This leadership sets a shining example for the entire community, and I am proud to acknowledge your outstanding contributions."

The keynote speaker at Service Coordination's 2023 Leadership Development Conference, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, also extended her congratulations. "SCI is not only one of Maryland's top employers – they're one of the top organizations working to support the disability community," said Lieutenant Governor Miller. "Our state is stronger because of the work of their 800 team members across the state serving 15,000 Marylanders with disabilities and their families. I congratulate SCI on this well-deserved accomplishment."

About Service Coordination Inc.:

Service Coordination is a leading non-profit organization and community provider of services and advocacy for individuals with disabilities, medically complex needs, older adults, and others across Maryland. Service Coordination, Inc.'s mission is to provide quality case management services by helping people understand what their choices are and connecting them to resources in their communities in ways that respect their dignity and rights. The organization also provides companion care and aging life care management through Montcordia. For more information, visit us here.

