SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2026 GUIDANCE

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Highlights:

Revenue increased $19 million, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2024 with growth in both the funeral and cemetery segments, resulting in a full year revenue increase of $123 million, or 3%, over the prior year

Gross profit increased $6 million, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2024, with full year gross profit increasing $49 million, or 5%, over the prior year

Comparable preneed funeral sales production grew 11% over the fourth quarter of 2024

Comparable total funeral sales average grew 3% over the fourth quarter of 2024

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production grew 2% over the fourth quarter of 2024, with a full year increase of $48 million, or 4%, over the prior year

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.13 grew 9% over the fourth quarter of 2024 and GAAP diluted earnings per share of $3.80 grew 8% for the full year over prior year

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.14 grew 8% over the fourth quarter of 2024 and adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 grew 9% for the full year over prior year

GAAP operating cash flow was $943 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $945 million for the full year of 2024

Adjusted operating cash flow was $966 million for the full year of 2025 compared to $967 million for the full year of 2024

Excluding cash taxes and special items in both years, year to date net cash provided by operating activities increased $108 million, or 11%, to $1,106 million compared to $998 million in the prior year

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter results:

"We delivered a strong finish to the year, highlighted by fourth quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share growth of 8%. Solid top-line performance across both operating segments drove gross profit expansion. During the quarter, we delivered combined preneed funeral and cemetery sales production growth of 6% and saw continued improvement in the average funeral revenue per service.

For the full year, adjusted earnings per share increased 9% to $3.85, and we generated $966 million in adjusted operating cash flow. This robust cash generation enabled disciplined capital deployment toward strategic acquisitions, development of cemetery property, real estate purchases, and construction of new funeral homes, while returning $645 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Our acquisition spend included $101 million for 22 funeral homes and 2 cemeteries in major metropolitan markets, and we invested approximately $79 million toward real estate, new construction, and facility expansions.

Looking ahead to 2026, we believe we are well positioned to deliver continued earnings momentum, with the midpoint of our expected adjusted earnings per share growth within our long-term target range of 8% to 12%. I would like to thank our more than 25,000 associates for their unwavering commitment to serving client families. Their dedication supports our financial strength and provides the flexibility to execute our long-term growth strategy of driving revenue, leveraging our unmatched scale, and allocating capital to enhance shareholder value."

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR SUMMARY

Details of our fourth quarter 2025 financial results and the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 1,111.5

$ 1,093.0

$ 4,309.2

$ 4,186.4 Operating income $ 275.6

$ 262.2

$ 978.1

$ 927.7 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 159.4

$ 151.4

$ 542.6

$ 518.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.13

$ 1.04

$ 3.80

$ 3.53 Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 161.1

$ 154.8

$ 548.8

$ 517.9 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 1.14

$ 1.06

$ 3.85

$ 3.53 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 141.1

146.2

142.7

146.8 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 212.9

$ 264.1

$ 942.8

$ 944.9 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 213.2

$ 267.6

$ 965.5

$ 976.7

(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share was $1.13 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.04 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The prior year was impacted by $17.2 million of net losses on divestitures and impairment charges and $11.5 million of restructuring charges. These charges were offset by a $20.3 million reduction in our California legal reserve in the prior year which was included in corporate general and administrative expenses. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items, was $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $1.06 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Higher operating profit and lower share count resulted in 8% growth over the prior year fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $51.2 million to $212.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $264.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities decreased $54.4 million primarily due to expected higher cash interest of $24.2 million and higher cash taxes of $20.7 million.

OUTLOOK FOR 2026

Our 2026 outlook for diluted earnings per share excluding special items, at the midpoint of our guidance range, is anticipated to be within our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12%.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $4.05 - $4.35







Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes (1) $1,125 - $1,185 Cash taxes expected in 2026 (at the midpoint of diluted earnings per share excluding special items guidance) $120 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $1,005 - $1,065







Capital improvements at existing field locations $135 Development of cemetery property $165 Digital investments and corporate $25 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) $325

(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2026 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2026: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with estimated litigation charges or legal settlements or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in the Appendix at the end of this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenue $ 1,111,527

$ 1,093,023

$ 4,309,234

$ 4,186,379 Cost of revenue (799,851)

(787,133)

(3,169,160)

(3,095,722) Gross profit 311,676

305,890

1,140,074

1,090,657 Corporate general and administrative expenses (1) (33,659)

(14,964)

(166,158)

(139,019) Restructuring charge —

(11,470)

(1,980)

(11,470) (Losses) gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (2,467)

(17,243)

6,151

(12,488) Operating income 275,550

262,213

978,087

927,680 Interest expense (64,135)

(63,231)

(255,372)

(257,771) Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net (523)

—

(523)

(25) Other income (expense), net 372

(1,468)

7,591

5,534 Income before income taxes 211,264

197,514

729,783

675,418 Provision for income taxes (51,792)

(46,116)

(186,938)

(156,665) Net income 159,472

151,398

542,845

518,753 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (76)

(44)

(231)

(105) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 159,396

$ 151,354

$ 542,614

$ 518,648 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.14

$ 1.05

$ 3.83

$ 3.57 Basic weighted average number of shares 140,140

144,825

141,603

145,271 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.13

$ 1.04

$ 3.80

$ 3.53 Diluted weighted average number of shares 141,103

146,189

142,689

146,782

(1) Corporate general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024, includes a reduction of our California legal reserve of $20.3 million as the primary claims period expired.

Consolidated Balance Sheet





(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







December 31,

2025

2024







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,581

$ 218,766 Receivables, net of reserves of $3,944 and $4,040, respectively 100,415

94,341 Inventories 35,246

33,318 Other 32,551

30,905 Total current assets 411,793

377,330 Preneed receivables, net of reserves of $34,680 and $35,857, respectively, and trust investments 7,360,793

6,739,332 Cemetery property 2,201,967

2,129,404 Property and equipment, net 2,751,761

2,581,069 Goodwill 2,169,055

2,081,015 Deferred charges and other assets, net of reserves of $2,460 and $2,367, respectively 1,360,530

1,317,256 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 2,398,613

2,154,032 Total assets $ 18,654,512

$ 17,379,438







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 685,156

$ 639,274 Current maturities of long-term debt 56,847

83,850 Income taxes payable 3,701

715 Total current liabilities 745,704

723,839 Long-term debt 5,082,970

4,751,448 Deferred revenue, net 1,779,266

1,755,170 Deferred tax liability 691,033

649,195 Other liabilities 550,793

513,480 Deferred receipts held in trust 5,784,398

5,162,525 Care trusts' corpus 2,381,507

2,145,112 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,957,004 and

146,668,589 shares issued, respectively, and 139,678,199 and 144,694,887 shares outstanding,

respectively 139,678

144,695 Capital in excess of par value 987,210

986,830 Retained earnings 498,958

553,701 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,425

(7,221) Total common stockholders' equity 1,638,271

1,678,005 Noncontrolling interests 570

664 Total equity 1,638,841

1,678,669 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,654,512

$ 17,379,438

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 542,845

$ 518,753 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 523

25 Depreciation and amortization 219,654

208,211 Amortization of intangibles 16,370

17,222 Amortization of cemetery property 104,262

102,510 Amortization of loan costs 8,823

7,527 Provision for expected credit losses 8,894

11,542 Provision for deferred income taxes 41,017

7,541 (Gain) loss on divestitures and impairment charges, net (6,151)

12,488 Share-based compensation 17,633

18,783 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





Increase in receivables (9,723)

(1,481) (Increase) decrease in other assets (31,727)

65,043 Increase in payables and other liabilities 12,434

21,100 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (49,351)

(134,986) Increase in deferred revenue, net 30,220

59,189 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 37,075

31,445 Net cash provided by operating activities 942,798

944,912 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (388,553)

(373,659) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (101,291)

(181,210) Real estate acquisitions (18,504)

(62,061) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 30,405

24,403 Corporate headquarters (69,898)

(15,448) Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (229)

(3,024) Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other 11,433

3,914 Other investment activity (11,647)

(13,864) Net cash used in investing activities (548,284)

(620,949) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,060,890

1,451,137 Debt issuance costs (5,424)

(15,390) Scheduled payments of debt (21,233)

(24,447) Early payments of debt (804,600)

(1,315,524) Principal payments on finance leases (38,321)

(36,840) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29,401

56,683 Proceeds from corporate headquarters debt facility 54,766

— Purchase of Company common stock (461,015)

(253,733) Payments of dividends (183,571)

(174,282) Bank overdrafts and other (5,619)

(7,245) Net cash used in financing activities (374,726)

(319,641) Effect of foreign currency 5,281

(7,684) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 25,069

(3,362) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 221,399

224,761 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 246,468

$ 221,399

Consolidated Segment Results (See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.) (Dollars in millions, except funeral services performed and

average revenue per service) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 299.4

$ 298.0

$ 1,209.6

$ 1,185.8 Matured preneed revenue 196.5

183.3

769.1

725.8 Core revenue 495.9

481.3

1,978.7

1,911.6 Non-funeral home revenue 28.1

25.0

107.6

94.8 Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue 22.0

19.6

93.2

104.8 Core general agency and other revenue 54.6

61.8

226.0

213.0 Total revenue $ 600.6

$ 587.7

$ 2,405.5

$ 2,324.2















Gross profit $ 126.2

$ 125.1

$ 495.8

$ 465.3 Gross profit percentage 21.0 %

21.3 %

20.6 %

20.0 %















Funeral services performed 89,117

88,934

358,621

355,074 Average revenue per service $ 5,880

$ 5,693

$ 5,818

$ 5,651

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.2

$ 35.7

$ 145.3

$ 140.7 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 69.6

71.9

290.3

291.3 Total atneed revenue 104.8

107.6

435.6

432.0 Recognized preneed property revenue 258.5

264.4

896.2

892.7 Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 107.4

101.1

421.7

403.0 Total recognized preneed revenue 365.9

365.5

1,317.9

1,295.7 Core revenue 470.7

473.1

1,753.5

1,727.7 Other cemetery revenue 40.2

32.2

150.2

134.5 Total revenue $ 510.9

$ 505.3

$ 1,903.7

$ 1,862.2















Gross profit $ 185.5

$ 180.8

$ 644.3

$ 625.4 Gross profit percentage 36.3 %

35.8 %

33.8 %

33.6 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2024 and ending December 31, 2025.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 286.9

$ 290.5

$ (3.6)

(1.2) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 190.4

181.1

9.3

5.1 % Core revenue (3) 477.3

471.6

5.7

1.2 % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 27.7

24.7

3.0

12.1 % Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue (5) 21.7

19.5

2.2

11.3 % Core general agency and other revenue (6) 53.7

61.6

(7.9)

(12.8) % Total comparable revenue $ 580.4

$ 577.4

$ 3.0

0.5 %















Comparable gross profit $ 123.0

$ 126.6

$ (3.6)

(2.8) % Comparable gross profit percentage 21.2 %

21.9 %

(0.7) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 44,093

45,913

(1,820)

(4.0) % Matured preneed 26,786

26,367

419

1.6 % Total core 70,879

72,280

(1,401)

(1.9) % Non-funeral home 14,952

14,842

110

0.7 % Total comparable funeral services performed 85,831

87,122

(1,291)

(1.5) % Core cremation rate 57.8 %

57.5 %

0.3 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 64.9 %

64.6 %

0.3 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 6,507

$ 6,327

$ 180

2.8 % Matured preneed 7,108

6,868

240

3.5 % Total core 6,734

6,525

209

3.2 % Non-funeral home 1,853

1,664

189

11.4 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,884

$ 5,697

$ 187

3.3 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 294.1

$ 264.9

$ 29.2

11.0 % Core contracts sold 34,892

31,601

3,291

10.4 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 18,569

17,647

922

5.2 % Core average revenue per contract sold 6,783

6,698

85

1.3 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 3,094

$ 3,017

$ 77

2.6 %

(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income and other insurance benefits. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract that is delivered before death has occurred and general agency revenue from our non-funeral home sales channel. (6) Core general agency and other revenue primarily comprises core general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements and core travel protection preneed sales, net. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue increased $3.0 million, or 0.5%, primarily driven by a $5.7 million increase in core funeral revenue, a $3.0 million increase in non-funeral home revenue and a $2.2 million increase in non-funeral home preneed sales revenue, partially offset by a $7.9 million decrease in core general agency and other revenue.

The increase in core funeral revenue of $5.7 million, or 1.2%, was primarily due to a 3.2% growth in the core average revenue per service partially offset by a 1.9% decrease in core funeral services performed. This core average growth was achieved despite a modest increase of 30 basis points in the core cremation rate to 57.8%.

Non-funeral home revenue increased $3.0 million due to an 11.4% increase in non-funeral home average revenue per service and a 0.7% increase in non-funeral home services performed.

Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue increased $2.2 million, or 11.3%, primarily due to growth in non-funeral home preneed sales production of $4.2 million, or 7.9%. This growth led to higher non-funeral home general agency revenue as we shifted more production from trust to insurance-funded contracts.

Core general agency and other revenue declined $7.9 million or 12.8%. Core general agency revenue benefitted from higher sales production but was more than offset by a lower general agency commission rate quarter over quarter. The current commission rate has now stabilized and is trending in line with expectations.

Comparable funeral gross profit decreased $3.6 million to $123.0 million, and the gross profit percentage decreased 70 basis points to 21.2% from 21.9%. Increases in revenue were more than offset by higher selling compensation costs of $5.4 million. These higher costs resulted primarily from an 11.0% increase in comparable preneed funeral sales production coupled with an operational shift from variable to fixed compensation for core preneed funeral sales counselors. Fixed selling compensation is expensed as incurred.

Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $29.2 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. Core preneed sales production increased $25.0 million, or 11.8%. Non-funeral home preneed sales production increased $4.2 million, or 7.9%. We experienced an increase in insurance production, as both our core and non-funeral home sales forces have fully transitioned to our new insurance provider.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2024 and ending December 31, 2025.

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.0

$ 35.3

$ (0.3)

(0.8) % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 69.0

71.6

(2.6)

(3.6) % Total atneed revenue (1) 104.0

106.9

(2.9)

(2.7) % Recognized preneed property revenue 257.5

263.6

(6.1)

(2.3) % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 106.7

101.0

5.7

5.6 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 364.2

364.6

(0.4)

(0.1) % Core revenue (3) 468.2

471.5

(3.3)

(0.7) % Other revenue (4) 40.1

32.1

8.0

24.9 % Total comparable revenue $ 508.3

$ 503.6

$ 4.7

0.9 %















Comparable gross profit $ 185.2

$ 179.9

$ 5.3

2.9 % Comparable gross profit percentage 36.4 %

35.7 %

0.7 %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 265.1

$ 272.5

$ (7.4)

(2.7) % Merchandise and services 209.6

196.3

13.3

6.8 % Discounts and other (3.6)

(3.1)

(0.5)

(16.1) % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 471.1

$ 465.7

$ 5.4

1.2 %















Preneed sales production $ 368.5

$ 360.5

$ 8.0

2.2 % Recognition rate (5) 99.4 %

101.3 %









(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue increased $4.7 million, or 0.9%, primarily due to higher other revenue of $8.0 million offset by lower core revenue of $3.3 million.

Core revenue decreased $3.3 million driven by a $2.9 million decline in atneed revenue and relatively flat recognized preneed revenue. While recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue increased $5.7 million, this was offset by a $6.1 million decrease in recognized preneed property revenue primarily related to the timing of revenue recognition on newly constructed property versus the prior year quarter.

Other revenue was higher by $8.0 million, or 24.9%, compared to the prior year quarter primarily from an increase in endowment care trust fund income.

Comparable cemetery gross profit increased $5.3 million to $185.2 million. The gross profit percentage increased 70 basis points to 36.4% from 35.7% primarily due to the higher revenue mentioned above, coupled with effective cost management.

Comparable preneed cemetery sales production increased $8.0 million, or 2.2%, and was positively impacted by an increase in the number of contracts sold. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in large property sales.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses increased $18.7 million to $33.7 million compared to $15.0 million in the prior year fourth quarter. In the prior year fourth quarter, we recognized a $20.3 million reduction in our California legal reserve. Adjusting for the $20.3 million, corporate general and administrative expenses declined $1.6 million primarily due to net improved self-insured claims experience as compared to the prior year.

increased $18.7 million to $33.7 million compared to $15.0 million in the prior year fourth quarter. In the prior year fourth quarter, we recognized a $20.3 million reduction in our California legal reserve. Adjusting for the $20.3 million, corporate general and administrative expenses declined $1.6 million primarily due to net improved self-insured claims experience as compared to the prior year. Interest expense increased $0.9 million to $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to higher weighted average balances, partially offset by a lower average rate on floating rate debt.

increased $0.9 million to $64.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to higher weighted average balances, partially offset by a lower average rate on floating rate debt. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 24.5% up from 23.3% in the prior year quarter. The lower rate in the prior year quarter was attributable to state legislative changes and reductions in uncertain tax positions in the prior year quarter. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 24.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024 2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 212.9

$ 264.1 $ 942.8

$ 944.9 Legal settlement payments 0.2

1.2 1.1

29.5 Restructuring charge payments 0.1

2.3 21.6

2.3 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 213.2

$ 267.6 $ 965.5

$ 976.7 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 25.8

$ 5.1 $ 140.0

$ 20.8

Net cash provided by operating activities decreased $51.2 million to $212.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $264.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities decreased $54.4 million primarily due to expected higher cash interest of $24.2 million and higher cash taxes of $20.7 million. Higher operating income of $13.3 million was more than offset by a net $22.8 million use of other working capital largely due to the timing of funding payroll quarter over quarter. The higher cash interest was primarily due to the timing of interest payments and the reduction of our bank credit facility, both of which were associated with our September 2024 bond financing.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Capital improvements at existing field locations $ 51.3

$ 43.0

$ 135.9

$ 134.3 Development of cemetery property 46.8

42.4

167.9

164.8 Digital investments and corporate 8.4

10.3

24.4

33.0 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures) 106.5

95.7

328.2

332.1 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 19.2

10.5

60.4

41.5 Total capital expenditures $ 125.7

$ 106.2

$ 388.6

$ 373.6

Total capital expenditures increased $19.5 million in the current quarter. There was an expected $8.3 million increase in spend on capital improvements at existing field locations, which brought the year to date spend in line with prior year. In addition, there was an $8.7 million increase in spend on growth capital expenditures primarily related to construction of new funeral homes during the quarter.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of December 31, 2025 is set forth below:



Three Months

Twelve Months Preneed funeral 1.8 %

14.7 % Preneed cemetery 1.9 %

15.6 % Cemetery perpetual care 1.9 %

14.7 % Combined trust funds 1.9 %

15.1 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations by adjusting for the items listed below. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. See "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" in this press release for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 159.4

$ 1.13

$ 151.4

$ 1.04 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses on divestitures and impairment charges, net 2.5

0.02

17.2

0.12 Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 0.5

—

—

— Reduction in legal reserve (1) —

—

(20.3)

(0.14) Restructuring charge —

—

11.5

0.08 Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (0.6)

—

(1.9)

(0.01) Change in uncertain tax reserves and other (0.7)

(0.01)

(3.1)

(0.03) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 161.1

$ 1.14

$ 154.8

$ 1.06















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



141.1





146.2

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 542.6

$ 3.80

$ 518.6

$ 3.53 Pre-tax reconciling items:













(Gains) losses on divestitures and impairment charges, net (6.2)

(0.04)

12.5

0.09 Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 0.5

—

—

— Growth (reduction) in legal reserve (1) 6.4

0.04

(20.3)

(0.14) Restructuring charge 2.0

0.01

11.5

0.08 Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (0.4)

—

(0.4)

— Change in uncertain tax reserves and other 3.9

0.04

(4.0)

(0.03) Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 548.8

$ 3.85

$ 517.9

$ 3.53















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



142.7





146.8





(1) Corporate general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024, includes a reduction of our California legal reserve of $20.3 million as the primary claims period expired.

